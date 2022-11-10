We Tried and Ranked Salt & Straw's Five-Course Thanksgiving Dinner Ice Creams

Do you love Thanksgiving so much that you'd like to enjoy your favorite Turkey Day staples in ice cream form? Well, that's an option at Salt & Straw.

For the second year in a row, the Portland-based ice cream company is selling a five-course Thanksgiving meal in the form of ice cream. The unique menu features all the savory and sweet foods you'd expect to see on the Thanksgiving table—including turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

The Thanksgiving series includes Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream, Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing, Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce, Mom's Mango Pie, and Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie ice creams.

If you're as intrigued by this holiday collection as we were, you can order the five-pint Thanksgiving Series for $85 through Salt & Straw's online store.

Or maybe you need a little more convincing before you swap out your traditional Thanksgiving dessert for a pint of stuffing-flavored ice cream. If that's the case, we're happy to say, we tried the ice creams for you and there are definitely some worth buying. The good news is, you can mix and match Salt & Straw's pints, so you can order some of your favorite flavors, plus a few limited-edition Thanksgiving flavors.

Ready to dig into these Thanksgiving-inspired desserts? We ranked these flavors based on where we'd sit these ice creams at our holiday table. Here are our thoughts.

We Tried Salt & Straw's Thanksgiving Ice Cream

Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream

Salt & Straw

This salted butter ice cream has real King's Hawaiian rolls and flaky sea salt folded into the mix. The buttery, sweet, and salty flavors work well together—and would be extra decadent topped with a caramel drizzle.

Because it's just salty-sweet the flavors are a little boring, but you definitely love them anyway. We'd compare this to your grandpa sitting at the head of the table telling you the same old stories you hear at every holiday. Yes, grandpa, we know you almost dated Katharine Hepburn and we totally believe you.

Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing

Salt & Straw

There's no bread in this ice cream. Instead, the "stuffing" is made with crumbled cornbread cookies swimming in a sweet cream and sage ice cream. You'll also find peach jam, made with spices and honey balsamic vinegar, swirled throughout.

This ice cream doesn't taste like your traditional stuffing, but in a good way. It has hints of savory, earthy flavors, but still brings a sweetness that you'd expect when enjoying ice cream.

This jammy stuffing ice cream is like your brother's new girlfriend who you're meeting for the first time. Your mom makes you sit next to her and you're not sure what to expect, but she turns out to be really great.

Carmelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce

Salt & Straw

Arguably the most bizarre flavor. This ice cream contains turkey bacon brittle, thyme, and housemade cranberry sauce.

It's definitely the most intimidating flavor of the five but doesn't taste like you'd expect. It's slightly savory, but there are a lot of herbs coming through that mingle with the cranberry sauce and give the ideal sweet and savory combination.

If you like turkey sandwiches piled with cranberry sauce for your leftover Thanksgiving lunches, this is the combo for you—but it might not be for everyone. Sort of like that outcast uncle (come on, we all have one) who you never know if he's going to show up. You always set a place for him anyway, but you might be crossing your fingers under the table that he doesn't walk in.

Mom's Mango Pie

Salt & Straw

This flavor is brand new in the lineup this year—in a partnership with musician Hrishikesh Hirway using his mom's pie recipe (hence the name). The ice cream is made with mango pureé, cream cheese, whipped cream, and graham crackers.

There's a lot of flavor in this ice cream, with the dominant flavor being mango, of course. But it's coupled nicely with honey and molasses.

Because of all the flavors, it may taste a little chaotic—just like the kid's table. Sure, those little munchkins are telling you crazy things they "learned" at school or bouncing up and down in their chair, but you love 'em anyway.

Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie

Salt & Straw

This is the only vegan ice cream in the mix. It's made with coconut cream, allspice, maple syrup, and gingersnap crust pieces.

If it ain't broke don't fix it, right? This flavor is a classic—and despite it not containing any milk it still has a super creamy texture.

You can't beat the classic flavors of pumpkin pie and maybe that's because you only eat it a few times every year. We'd say this ice cream is like your favorite cousin who you only see around the holidays, but you have the absolute best time with them.

One thing is definitely for sure, if you whip out these quirky flavors during Thanksgiving dinner, you'll certainly give your family something to remember.