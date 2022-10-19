If you're not chronically over-informed via social media like me, you may have missed the internet drama this week concerning a certain former celebrity couple and a special salad dressing. The TLDR: a former nanny for Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' children alleged that Sudeikis knew their marriage was over when he discovered Wilde was making a salad with her "special" dressing to bring to (current boyfriend) Harry Styles.

Of course, this is all rumor. Sudeikis and Wilde issued a joint statement vehemently denying the "scurrilous" claims (and subsequently teaching us all the definition of that word). But—perhaps in a move to further shut down the rumor, or maybe to stoke the fire—Wilde took to Instagram last night, posting a lightly veiled nod to the story and revealing her "famous" salad dressing.

Turns out, Olivia's 'secret' dressing isn't actually her recipe at all. If we're to believe her Instagram story, the recipe is excerpted from Nora Ephron's novel Heartburn, which was adapted into a 1986 film by the same name starring Meryl Streep. Coincidentally (or not?), the novel and film are loosely based on Ephron's real-life divorce.

Naturally, as avid consumers of both celebrity gossip and salad consumers we felt compelled to try the dressing for ourselves. Here's what we thought.

Olivia Wilde on Instagram

How to Make Olivia Wilde's (and Nora Ephron's) Salad Dressing

First things first, if you want to make this dressing, you're going to need the recipe. As per the excerpt Wilde posted, it's as follows:

"Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive."

In truth, this is as simple as salad dressing gets. A vinaigrette with red wine vinegar and Dijon mustard, it gets its creaminess from olive oil slowly streaming in to emulsify the mixture. I thought it was, well, fine. It's a basic vinaigrette and nothing special, though I used stone ground mustard instead of the Dijon it called for, so I can imagine that makes it a bit more creamy and piquant.

Tossed with salad greens, it was mild yet acidic, albeit a little boring. It definitely benefits from a pinch of salt and a few cracks of freshly ground black pepper. I could see this salad shining alongside rich dishes like the one Ephron writes about — bouillabaisse, a French seafood stew.

However, People Magazine keenly observed that Wilde shared a similar dressing on the Food Network show Questlove's Potluck back in 2020. In this riff, Wilde decreases the Dijon mustard to 1 teaspoon, adds 1 teaspoon of honey and 1 clove of chopped garlic, and uses a few tablespoons less of olive oil.

So I added a little garlic and honey to mine and adjusted the oil to vinegar ratio, and this version I could get behind. The garlic added punchiness and the honey balanced out the tart vinegar, making for a more balanced dressing. I also found the original a lot oilier than I prefer my dressings, so this modified version from Wilde was right on the money for me.

If you're going to make Olivia Wilde's salad dressing, I recommend going with the latter version.

Listen, I love a sweeping story swirling around a celebrity recipe as much as the next person. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Engagement Roast Chicken, Jennifer Aniston's Friends salad, the list goes on.

Do I think this dressing was good enough to somehow have a part in indicating not one but two divorces? Of course not. Do I believe that this dressing is good enough to earn a place on my salad repertoire? Sure. If you're looking a simple vinaigrette, then look no further. I can't guarantee you'll end up dating Harry Styles if you make it, but one can dream.