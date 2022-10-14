It turns out that Monica Geller isn't the only cook in Courteney Cox's life. I know! We were just as excited to see she posted a recipe video as the rest of the internet was.

The actress took to Instagram to show how she makes "the greatest steak of all time."

"I thought that my recipe was good, but I actually got this from Brandi Carlile and hers is better than mine," she says in the video, which was been viewed more than 4.9 million times.

Cox proceeds to make steak, mashed cauliflower, and asparagus — but, obviously, the steak preparation is the star of the show. Before grilling, she coats both sides of her room-temperature steaks with truffle oil, ground coffee, brown sugar, salt, and pepper. She lists ribeye or New York strip as her cuts of choice.

Using freshly ground coffee as a steak rub isn't anything new. Coffee, which is often paired with brown sugar in the seasoning, helps to bring out the savory flavors in the steak. The part that intrigued us was the truffle oil since that has such an intense earthy flavor on its own.

Of course, the only way to know if this method does produce the best steak ever was to give it a try myself. So, I channeled my inner Chef Geller and got to work.

We Tried Courteney Cox's Coffee-Truffle Steak

Bailey Fink

First things first, Cox does not include any measurements for the steak, mashed cauliflower, or asparagus. So, I just measured everything with my heart — which meant a healthy helping of coffee on the steaks.

Despite not having any guidance beyond the very short video, the meal was really easy to make. Once you get everything on the grill, it's smooth sailing.

One thing to note: the dark coffee rub is a little deceptive if you're judging the steaks by color. The coffee crusts up pretty quickly, but the meat underneath doesn't brown at the same speed. So your steaks may look burnt, but they're not!

Cox doesn't say this in the video, but make sure you let your steaks rest before cutting into them. The juices from the coffee/truffle seasoning are what make it taste so good, so you don't want to lose that by digging in too quickly.

I did make all three parts of the meal just to feel like Courteney Cox for a night — and I have to say I enjoyed every aspect of it. What's not to like? Asparagus: Good. Mashed cauliflower: Good. Coffee- and truffle-crusted steak: Good. (I had to get another "Friends" reference in there.)

The verdict? I feel like this steak was truly made for someone like me. Steak is one of my favorite foods, I love coffee, and truffle is that indulgent ingredient that I don't always use, but when I do it's a real treat.

The steak was packed with flavors. This is certainly not one of those steaks that you douse in A1 or another steak sauce. Sometimes you'll get hints of coffee while other times you'll get hints of truffle, but you almost always get a little kick of sweetness. It's hard to put into words, but let me assure you, it works.

While I didn't have an issue with this, others might not prefer the texture of the coating. The coffee grounds don't fully dissolve or cook off, so it might be a little too grainy-tasting for some people.

I do think calling this steak the GOAT might be a little bold, but it's certainly the best steak I've had in a long time — and the best steak I've ever made myself.

"I'm not a chef, I just make things that taste good," Cox says. We love a self-aware queen. But, I have to hand it to her, she's right — this steak tastes delicious.