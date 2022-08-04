This Boozy Rainbow Jell-O Salad Is the Ultimate Party Starter

Our Seven Layer Gelatin Salad by Ryan Scholl has been a long-time favorite on our site. Its gorgeous contrast of plain to creamy layers creates a beautiful rainbow effect once it's sliced into. Reviewers claim it's "always a crowd pleaser" and "worth the time it takes to make," while reviewer SunFlower writes, "Conversations will never die with this salad around!"

From elegant molds to fun and festive colors, this vibrant dish allows ample room for creativity. So, we figured, why not put a Jell-O shot spin on this unique gelatin creation? One, massive, layered, 9x13-inch Jell-O shot, that is.

Unlike regular Jell-O shots which are served in small plastic cups, this version would be made in a 9x13-inch baking dish and could be sliced into individual servings, revealing the layers of color and flavor throughout. After making our first successful Jell-O shot salad, we have officially deemed it perfect for summer parties.

While the prep for this recipe is simple in terms of method, the dish does require a good amount of chill time in between layers to ensure clean lines and no spillage. So, don't think you can wait until the last minute to throw this together. Plan ahead.

How to Make a Boozy Seven-Layer Jell-O Salad

This spiked version is a boozy play on this recipe, which includes full measurements and instructions. For every measurement of cold water, we subbed out about half of it for vodka, but you can also use whatever clear liquor you prefer. Of course, if you're keeping this salad non-alcoholic, stick to just cold water like the original version.

Before you begin, make sure to prep the pan with cooking spray to ensure a clean removal later on.

For the regular Jell-O layers, use these measurements:

1 3-ounce package flavored gelatin to 3/4 cup boiling water, then 1/4 cup vodka and 1/2 cup cold water (in place of the 3/4 cup cold water).

With any more alcohol, it will be harder for the gelatin to set up successfully. Chill for 1 to 2 hours until totally set before adding the next layer.

For the creamy Jell-O layers, use these measurements:

1 3-ounce package flavored gelatin to 1/2 cup boiling water, then 1/4 cup vodka, 1/4 cup cold water, and 1/2 cup evaporated milk. Chill for 1 to 2 hours, totally set.

Alternate between the regular and creamy layers until the seventh and final layer is poured on.

Color Ideas for Your Jell-O Layers