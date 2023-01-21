I Tried Hailey Bieber's Chocolate Protein Pancakes and They're Actually Pretty Good

Here are the changes I'm making so they're even better next time.

By
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN

Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on January 21, 2023
A stack of pancakes with mini chocolate chips scattered around them and topped with sliced bananas and whipped cream
Photo: Sara Haas

Disclaimer: I'm a purist when it comes to pancakes. Give me a triple stack topped with butter and maple syrup, and I'm a happy girl. But that "basic" stack of cakes won't garner 1 million likes on TikTok or lead to a viral phenomenon on YouTube. Instead, throw in a little protein powder along with some chocolate chips — and oh yeah, celebrity Hailey Bieber — and the game changes. With over 58K likes on her new YouTube series, "What's in My Kitchen" I had to find out if her Chocolate Protein Pancakes were as good as everyone said. In other words, how do they "stack up" (see what I did there?) against my basic batch?

The self-proclaimed foodie loves to cook and whips up her Chocolate Protein Pancakes in the first episode. Everything seems simple and straightforward and Bieber jokes that even though these pancakes sound like they should be healthy, they're really not. That's because, bless her, she cooks the pancakes in plenty of butter (#teamHailey!) and then finishes her stack with whipped coconut cream, bananas, and maple syrup.

I Had to Try These Pancakes

Now it was my turn. I'm not a huge fan of premade pancake mixes or protein powder, but I was willing to give the recipe a try. I followed her instructions which resulted in a batter that was a bit thicker than hers. As directed, I added some additional almond milk to thin it out. The only other change I made was swapping in mini chocolate chips for regular-size chips. I knew that change would ensure perfect chocolate distribution while also preventing the chocolate from burning in the hot skillet. The result? Pancakes! But how did they taste?

The Taste Test

Since I wanted to taste the pancakes for what they were, I tried them plain, without any toppings first. My impression? Not as good as my buttermilk pancakes, but not bad either. As I mentioned, I'm not a fan of protein powder and I could taste it in these pancakes. Next time, I think I'll swap it out for some cocoa powder.

How did it taste with the toppings? Much better! In fact, the banana slices, whipped coconut cream, and maple syrup pretty much covered up any backlash from the protein powder. I had no problems finishing my stack after that.

Bottom Line

These pancakes are surprisingly better than I thought they would be, especially with all of the toppings. If you're not into protein powder, like me, you can easily swap in 2 tablespoons more pancake mix and 1 tablespoon cocoa powder.

Will I be making these again? You bet! I'm always hungry for pancakes!

Hailey Bieber's Chocolate Protein Pancakes Recipe

Makes: 8 pancakes

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup store-bought pancake mix
  • 2 scoops chocolate protein powder (1/4 cup)
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk (or other milk of your choice)
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips, plus extra for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • Toppings: sliced bananas, whipped coconut cream, maple syrup

Directions:

  1. Combine pancake mix and protein powder in a large bowl.
  2. Add almond milk, egg, and vanilla to a 2-cup measuring cup or bowl and whisk to combine.
  3. Pour wet mixture into dry mixture and stir until just combined. If mixture is thick, add 1 to 2 more tablespoons almond milk. Fold in chocolate chips.
  4. Melt some of the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Pour batter into the skillet, 1/4 cup for each pancake, and cook until pancakes begin to bubble and edges firm up, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until other side is cooked and golden, 1 to 2 minutes.
  5. Repeat the process with remaining butter and batter.
  6. Serve pancakes with sliced bananas, whipped coconut cream, maple syrup, and mini chocolate chips.
Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Tom Hanks popping champagne
What the Heck is Tom Hanks' New Drink, "The Diet Cokagne?"
high view of chocolate protein balls resting on a plate
Chocolate Protein Balls
167 Ratings
Pantry shelves lined with dry goods
7 Budget-Friendly Ways I Eat More Protein Without Even Trying
Chrissy Teigen holding her new line of Cravings by Chrissy Teigen baking mixes.
Move Over Betty Crocker! Chrissy Teigen's Baking Mixes Are Here
closeup of three golden-brown pancakes covered with maple syrup
Pumpkin Pancakes
3,100 Ratings
Chocolate Hummus
4 Ratings
Giada De Laurentiis Risotto
Giada De Laurentiis' One-Pot Tomato Soup Risotto Is Our New Favorite Comfort Food
a low angle view looking into a delicious stack of banana pancakes garnished with fresh sliced bananas, syrup, and melting butter
Banana Pancakes
2,623 Ratings
Apple Fritter Pancakes and sausages on plate
Apple Fritter Pancakes
37 Ratings
taylor swift and a stack of her chai cookies
Taylor Swift's Chai Cookies Are the Perfect Way To Celebrate the Release of 'Midnights'
Courteney Cox Coffee-Truffle Steak
Is Courteney Cox's Coffee-Truffle Steak Actually the Best Steak of All Time?
Card Placeholder Image
Mini Chocolate Pancakes
Gluten-Free Coconut Protein Pancakes
2 Ratings
A bowl of what looks like spaghetti, but is made with pancake batter, topped with a pat of butter and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Is TikTok's Latest Trend Pancake Spaghetti Worth the Hype?
close up view of a stack of Coconut Banana Pancakes and a fork on a plate
Coconut Banana Pancakes
69 Ratings
close up view of a stack of Pancakes with syrup and sliced bananas on a plate
No Milk, No Wheat, Banana Pancakes
59 Ratings