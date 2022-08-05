8 Ways to Use Up an Almost-Empty Jam Jar

Don't waste the last bits of jam stuck to the jar — put them to use in everything from salad dressing to TikTok's viral jam seltzer.

There's nothing more satisfying than using up every last bit of something. But getting that last tablespoon out of the jar is sometimes impossible. So why not use the age-old mustard jar trick (making vinaigrette directly in your almost-empty mustard jar) for your almost empty jam jar? The options for fruity creations are endless! Here's a few ideas to get you started.

1. Shake Up a Salad Dressing

Perhaps the most obvious option, but yes, turn the last tablespoon of jam into salad dressing. Leave the jam in the jar (about 1 tablespoon or less is all you need), add a teaspoon of Dijon mustard, a tablespoon of vinegar (balsamic, champagne, red wine, etc), 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil, and kosher salt and black pepper to taste. Cover with a lid and shake until combined.

2. Make a Marinade

A bit of fruity sweetness is a great addition to most marinades. Use berry jams for beef and pork and citrus and stone fruit jams for poultry, seafood, and tofu. To make the marinade, add three parts oil to one part vinegar (or citrus juice) to the jar along with seasonings of your choice, such as minced garlic and fresh herbs. Cover with a lid and shake to combine.

3. Create a Sandwich Spread

Add some mayonnaise and a bit of chopped, canned chipotle to the jam jar and stir to combine. Use as a savory yet sweet spread for turkey sandwiches or wraps, for pulled pork sliders, or even tacos.

4. Flavor Your Own Sparkling Water

Thanks to TikTok, we learned that adding a little bit of jam to plain seltzer can create a delicious fruit-infused sparkling water. Pour in the sparkling water of your choice and stir. Add a few slices of citrus or pieces of fruit for even more fun.

5. Flavor Your Own Milk

Most flavors of jam would be perfect for creating a personal flavored milk chug, but strawberry is the ideal choice. Add your favorite dairy or non-dairy milk, cover with a lid and shake to combine.

6. Create A Fruity Cream Cheese

The next time you want a bagel and have some jam left in your jar, make a fruit-infused cream cheese. Blueberry, strawberry or mixed berry jams are a great base. Soften up your cream cheese a bit before adding it to the jam jar, then stir and spread.

7. Whip Up a Batch of Fruity Overnight Oats

Mix up your oats and milk (or non-dairy milk) right in the almost empty jam jar. Refrigerate it overnight and enjoy the next day with fresh fruit on top.

8. Make Fruity Whipped Cream