7 Savory Rhubarb Recipes You Need To Try
Have some extra rhubarb stalks on hand? Change up your game by making something that's not too sweet — something beyond the classic crisp, crumble, or rhubarb pie.
1. Tangy Rhubarb Salsa
If you don't like sugary syrupy rhubarb recipes, then this is your salsa. Refrigerate this for at least three hours to let the flavors blend, even better if you let it sit overnight.
2. Rhubarb Spinach Salad
The warm rhubarb dressing makes a beautiful topping in this tangy wilted spinach salad.
3. Bifana With Rhubarb Chutney
This pork tenderloin dish brightens when accompanied by tart chutney. Make extra and spoon it over juicy slices of roasted meats, or over crackers and goat cheese.
4. Big Ray's Rhubarb Relish
Call this one cool chutney's cousin. It's brimming with warm spices like nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon, bringing a wonderful depth to roasted chicken, but it can also go sweet when drizzled over ice cream.
5. Rhubarb Wild Rice Pilaf
An elegant side that begs to be served alongside grilled salmon, seared duck breast, or holiday ham.
6. Rhubarb Margarita
Throw the rhubarb and water in a saucepan to simmer, then add the sugar and chill. This recipe makes four servings, so scale up to make a larger batch. Store the syrup in an airtight container for up to a week as well. Yes, it's on the sweeter side, but the rhubarb still adds a tart balance.
7. Rhubarb Barbeque Sauce
Baste it on ribs, chicken, or turkey burgers and you've got a new family fave, promise!
