7 Savory Rhubarb Recipes You Need To Try

Tired of the typical rhubarb crisp or pie? Make something savory this spring.
By Jen Harwell April 12, 2015
Advertisement

7 Savory Rhubarb Recipes

Have some extra rhubarb stalks on hand? Change up your game by making something that's not too sweet — something beyond the classic crisp, crumble, or rhubarb pie.

1. Tangy Rhubarb Salsa

If you don't like sugary syrupy rhubarb recipes, then this is your salsa. Refrigerate this for at least three hours to let the flavors blend, even better if you let it sit overnight.

Get the Recipe: Tangy Rhubarb Salsa

Photo by Miss Diane

2. Rhubarb Spinach Salad

The warm rhubarb dressing makes a beautiful topping in this tangy wilted spinach salad.

Get the Recipe: Rhubarb Spinach Salad

Photo by Dianne

3. Bifana With Rhubarb Chutney

This pork tenderloin dish brightens when accompanied by tart chutney. Make extra and spoon it over juicy slices of roasted meats, or over crackers and goat cheese.

Get the Recipe: Bifana With Rhubarb Chutney

Photo by

4. Big Ray's Rhubarb Relish

Call this one cool chutney's cousin. It's brimming with warm spices like nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon, bringing a wonderful depth to roasted chicken, but it can also go sweet when drizzled over ice cream.

Get the Recipe: Big Ray's Rhubarb Relish

Photo by Meredith

5. Rhubarb Wild Rice Pilaf

An elegant side that begs to be served alongside grilled salmon, seared duck breast, or holiday ham.

Get the Recipe: Rhubarb Wild Rice Pilaf

Photo by BigShotsMom

6. Rhubarb Margarita

Throw the rhubarb and water in a saucepan to simmer, then add the sugar and chill. This recipe makes four servings, so scale up to make a larger batch. Store the syrup in an airtight container for up to a week as well. Yes, it's on the sweeter side, but the rhubarb still adds a tart balance.

Get the Recipe: Rhubarb Margarita

Credit: Jeannine Ross

7. Rhubarb Barbeque Sauce

Baste it on ribs, chicken, or turkey burgers and you've got a new family fave, promise!

Get the Recipe: Rhubarb Barbeque Sauce

Credit: Chef Mo

Need more rhubarb inspiration? Check out our collection of Rhubarb Recipes.

© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com