3 Deliciously Easy Ways to Cook Chicken Drumsticks
"Chicken drumsticks are the solution to easy and affordable dinners," according to culinary producer Nicole McLaughlin (a.k.a. NicoleMcMom). Here are three of her favorite ways to cook drumsticks at home:
1. In the Oven
Making chicken drumsticks in the oven is a tried-and-true method that will never go out of style. Plus, it naturally lends itself to one of our favorite meals: the sheet pan supper! Nicole marinated her drumsticks in lime juice, garlic, and tons of savory spices, then roasted them with chopped veggies. Cleanup is a breeze with this simple recipe.
Get the recipe: Garlic Lime Roasted Chicken Drumsticks
2. In the Air Fryer
"If you haven't had chicken cooked in the air fryer," according to Nicole, "you're missing out." The countertop gadget creates chicken drumsticks that are wonderfully flavorful and crusty on the outside, but nice and juicy on the inside (in half the time an oven takes). For this recipe, Nicole marinated the drumsticks in a sweet-savory mixture. She air-fried the chicken to crispy perfection, then topped it with a homemade crema sauce.
Get the recipe: Air-Fried Peruvian Chicken Drumsticks with Green Crema
3. On the Grill
Nicole loves cooking chicken drumsticks on the grill because "it's really hard to overcook them and you can get all that good crispiness throughout." She started by coating the raw drumsticks in a brown sugar-garlic paste, which she says caramelizes beautifully on the grill. Paired with store-bought or homemade barbecue sauce, you can't go wrong with classic BBQ chicken drumsticks.
Get the recipe: Southern BBQ Chicken
More inspiration: 15+ Easy Chicken Drumstick Recipes for Weeknight Dinners