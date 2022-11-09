The Best Walmart Grocery Deals Under $10 for Your Thanksgiving Feast

The holiday season is here, and with it comes dozens of deals on ingredients for all your cozy November cooking. However, we're most excited about the sales that will make your Thanksgiving dishes quicker, easier, and more affordable than ever.

With all these discounts on Thanksgiving staples, you can bring every flavor of the season to your table on the cheap. Here are some of the top products to add to your cart this month.

*Note that these deals reflect online prices and might differ from in-store purchases

1. Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

Deal: $0.52 (was $0.60)

Whether it's going in your cornbread stuffing or this creamy corn casserole, a box of Jiffy cornbread mix is essential in holiday cooking. The easy-to-use, trusted mix can be used to make muffins, desserts, and more, so grab a few boxes while it's priced this low.

2. Great Value Chicken Broth

Deal: $1.00 (was $1.33)

The number one hack we've learned to avoid dry Thanksgiving dishes? Make sure to have ample chicken broth on hand. The flavorful broth is arguably the silent hero of Thanksgiving dinner, whether you use it to cook the perfect turkey or make this famed bread and celery stuffing.

3. Marie Callender's Pumpkin Pie and Southern Pecan Pie

Deal: $5.98 (was $6.98)

No Thanksgiving spread is complete without a prized pie, and these ready-to-bake frozen pies are the perfect effortless ending to the meal. With flavors like Pumpkin Pie, Dutch Apple Pie, Chocolate Satin Pie, and even Strawberry Rhubarb Streusel Pie all on sale, everybody will find something to enjoy. Save yourself some time in the kitchen and let Marie Callender handle dessert this year.

4. Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon

Deal: $8.98 (was $9.98)

Whether you whip up a sizzling batch of bacon for Thanksgiving morning, or you go all-out with a bacon-wrapped turkey this year, take advantage of this deal on applewood-smoked bacon.

5. Great Value Canned Green Beans

Deal: $0.88 (was $1.00)

Green bean casserole, here you come. These canned green beans can easily become your best-ever casserole with the addition of just 3 more ingredients (and great news—French fried onions are also on sale for just $1.88!)

Looking for other inspiration? Check out these 30 recipes that make canned green beans taste good.

6. Great Value Pecan Halves

Deal: $4.52 (was $6.34)

If you're in charge of baking dessert for the holiday this year, these pie-perfect pecans are just the thing to grab. These pecan halves can be the star of your pecan pie or the finishing touch to this 5-star sweet potato casserole.

7. Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup and Cream of Chicken Soup

Deal: $2.58 (was $2.88)

Yep, we're talking green bean casserole again, and our top recipe isn't complete without a can of cream of mushroom soup. Or, with cream of chicken soup at the same low price, you can try out this Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole instead.

8. Stove Top Cornbread Stuffing Mix and Savory Herbs Stuffing Mix

Deal: $1.98 (was $2.28)

Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, with these easy mixes, your favorite Thanksgiving side can be ready and on the table in just 5 minutes. Pro tip: bake the stuffing for a crispy top that offers the perfect contrast to the soft, fluffy center.

9. Pillsbury Refrigerated Pie Crusts

Deal: $2.87 (was $4.24)

Refrigerated pie crust comes in handy all holiday-season long, or it can be stored in your freezer for up to 2 months. Stock up on pre-made dough for dozens of easy dessert options (even non-pie options!), and make sure to check out our top easy tips for making store-bought pie crust taste homemade.

10. Heinz HomeStyle Roasted Turkey Gravy

Deal: $2.18 (was $2.48)

If homemade gravy just isn't happening this year, let this homestyle store-bought version give you your gravy fix. Any Thanksgiving dish will be enhanced with the addition of this flavorful favorite.

11. Cool Whip Original Whipped Cream Topping

Deal: $1.68 (was $2.24)

A delightfully cool and creamy finish to almost any Thanksgiving pie, this tried-and-true whipping cream topping is just as versatile as it is tasty. And, if you haven't tried it in our Pumpkin Fluff Dip, run to the kitchen ASAP.

12. Ocean Spray Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce and Jellied Cranberry Sauce

Deal: $1.76 (was $1.98)

Whether you like it jellied or whole berry, this deal on cranberry sauce is not one to miss. Sweet, tart and tangy, this Thanksgiving dinner staple always adds some extra zing to the meal.

13. Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes

Deal: $3.87 (was $4.80)

No peeling, boiling, or mashing necessary — these buttery mashed potatoes deliver all the comforting, cozy flavors of homemade mashed potatoes with none of the effort. Just throw them in the microwave minutes before you sit down to eat, and these creamy taters are ready to load up with pools of gravy.