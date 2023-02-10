This Viral TikTok Recipe Is the Ideal Super Bowl Party Food

Buffalo chicken, spinach artichoke, French onion... There are many tried and true players that dominate the dip game when it comes time to planning your Super Bowl spread. But watch out, because there's a rookie coming for the title.

Grinder Dip was one of the top recipe trends to come out of TikTok last year. And while it may not be brand new, it's still new to a lot of people. What's more, it's the ideal Super Bowl food because it's a mashup of two beloved party foods: a creamy dip and an Italian hero (or grinder, hoagie, or submarine, depending on where you live). Let's get into what exactly goes into grinder dip, and how to make it for your football feast.

What Is Grinder Dip?

Grinder dip, also called hoagie dip or grinder salad, may sound strange, but it's quite simple. It is, in essence, everything you love about an Italian sandwich in dip form. That means all the meats and cheeses from an Italian sandwich, chopped up and mixed with Italian dressing-inspired seasoning.

How to Make Grinder or Hoagie Dip

The best part of this dip is that you can customize it with your preferred mix-ins from your go-to sandwich. For meats, pick a few from the following: salami, ham, prosciutto, pepperoni, prosciutto cotto, and capocollo, or any others that you like. For cheeses, aim for one of two from the following: mozzarella, provolone, and/or American.

Then you'll chop or tear them all into small, scoop-able pieces, add in some of the usual toppings—like iceberg lettuce, pepperoncini peppers, and tomatoes—and mix them with a (typically mayo-based) dressing with herbs like dried oregano or Italian seasoning. Mix it all together, serve with something to scoop it up, and you're good to go!

Our Top Recipes for Grinder or Hoagie Dip

And while the recipe trended on TikTok last year, it's not a new recipe. The most popular recipe on our site dates back to 2001, and simply goes by Hoagie Dip. With over 230 reviews, it's a great guide, though you should feel free to swap in your preferred meats and cheese(s), as well as mix-ins—personally, I like to add pepperoncini or pickled drop peppers for some sweet heat.

Get the Recipe: Hoagie Dip

Some reviewers have pointed out that adding about a tablespoon of red wine vinegar to the dressing goes a long way to give it that Italian sandwich taste. Adding a few pinches of sugar is optional but brings balance, as well as some red pepper flakes to add some kick. The recipe calls for torn pieces of a hoagie roll to dip, but you could also use sliced baguette, crostini, or pita chips.

Reviewer Nancy J Hall nails it when she writes, "My out-of-town guests [from] Philly [thought] that it was a Hoagie, the others thought it was a sub, while others thought it was a grinder. No matter what you call it, this is a wow."

Not a big dip person? Last year, our very own contributor Annie Campbell (and host of "We Tried It") developed a recipe for a sandwich that utilized all the same components. In her recipe, you keep the meats and cheeses whole, but chop up all the Scaling her recipe up and making a party sub would make you the MVP of your Super Bowl party.

Get the Recipe: Grinder Salad Sandwich

Whichever way you cut it, this sweet-spicy-savory dip is sure to be a hit. Need more dip inspiration? Make your state's favorite dip this year.