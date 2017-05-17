9 Veggie Sides for Vegetable-Haters

It can be an uphill battle to find veggie dishes for people who hate vegetables. Many picky eaters consider vegetables like potatoes and corn eatable. But when it comes to green veggies like broccoli and spinach - forget it! With the right recipe, though, you can make vegetable dishes that are flavorful and utterly delicious. We've chosen 9 popular recipes that will be sure to please even the most hardcore veggie-haters. Our list includes loaded cauliflower, zucchini patties, spinach enchiladas, fried Brussels sprouts, and more.

Rave Review: "I have 3 kids (7-11). They gobbled it up, and asked for seconds. They normally won't eat cauliflower. Will make again and again. Thank you." — tengle

Loaded Cauliflower Loaded Cauliflower | Photo by lutzflcat

Rave Review: "We eat a lot of pasta, but this might be the best pasta dish I have ever made!! The roasted broccoli was awesome - I will make it this way just as a side from now on... Even my pickiest eater cleaned her plate." — cook4fun

Blasted Broccoli and Tomatoes Photo by Meredith

Rave Review: "We loved this!! Even my teenage daughters thought it was wonderful! We will definitely be having this often. They couldn't even tell that there was zucchini in it." — rmkcst

Zucchini Patties Photo by Naples34102

Rave Review: "WOW, these were great! If I can get my kids to eat spinach...it's a five star. They loved these." — I'm Nuts too...

Spinach Enchiladas Photo by Melissa Goff

Rave Review: "This is fabulous! My husband has never been a big fan of cabbage in the past, but when he tasted this, he said "this is the only way to eat cabbage!" He loved it! — HillBillyGirl

Fried Cabbages with Bacon, Onion, and Garlic Photo by SunnyByrd

Rave Review: "The key to this is using the bacon drippings to cook the Brussels sprouts. Be careful not to overlook them as that is what makes them bitter. I have converted a number of previous sprout haters with this recipe." — Ruth Weir

Fried Brussels Sprouts Photo by LilSnoo

Rave Review: "These were fabulous! So easy (once you cut up that squash!) and so tasty. My entire family gobbled them up - and I have a husband and daughter that swear they don't like squash!" — MayberryGal

Butternut Squash Cajun Fries Photo by Molly

Rave Review: "Delicious!! I've always hated aubergine (eggplant) ... at least, until now." — heatherw

Grilled Vegetables with Balsamic Vinegar Photo by terra matris

Rave Review: "What a simple, yet extremely delicious recipe!! I think it would be a great way to get kids to eat something nutritious!"— POMGRANNIE