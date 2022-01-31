How To Make Your Entire Valentine's Day Dinner in the Air Fryer

If making dinner in your trusted air fryer is your culinary comfort zone, why step out of it for a grandiose Valentine's Day dinner when you don't have to? Well, do I have some pretty great news for any air fryer enthusiasts. Making your entire V-Day meal in the air fryer is not only possible, but it can amount to an exceptionally impressive spread. Here's how it's done, Chef.

Love at First Steak

If you're planning the classic meat and potatoes dinner for your significant other, then plug ye olde air fryer in, and let's get to it. First up, steak. Cooking steak in an air fryer might sound like a recipe for a gray slab of meat with no caramelization or golden-brown sear. Think again.

For best results, you'll want to choose a rich, marbled cut, such as a ribeye, sirloin, or New York strip. Anything leaner could result in tough, chewy steak. Next, preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees F and lightly grease your basket. Make sure that your steak is at room temperature, then rub it generously with cooking oil and give it a liberal sprinkle of kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper on all sides. Place the steak into your air fryer basket and let it cook for about ten to twelve minutes, flipping it halfway through to achieve browning on both sides.

Ultimately, the cooking time depends on how "done" you like your steak, as well as the thickness of the meat. If you're working with anything thicker than a 1-inch slab of meat, plan to add a few more minutes of cooking time. Once you pull your steak from the air fryer, let it rest on a baking sheet lined with a cooling rack for about 5 minutes before slicing. Serve it with a knob of butter, or maybe a compound butter if you're feeling fancy.

Something on the Side

Now that you've got your steak squared away, it's time for sides. A true air fryer enthusiast doesn't need to be told that potatoes are basically begging for a ride in this countertop appliance. Slice a Russet or a Yukon gold potato into 1-inch wedges, toss them in oil, add your favorite seasonings (salt, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and cayenne make a great mix), and let the wedges go at 375 degrees F until golden brown and crispy.

Don't bother wiping out your basket from the steak either — those meaty juices will add more flavor to your 'taters. Serve the fries with a sprinkling of freshly grated Parmesan because every date night dinner should include a pile of cheese. Perhaps you'll want to whip up a garlicky aioli while we're talking accouterments.

Air Fryer Spicy Green Beans Credit: France C

Every healthy relationship requires communication and every healthy plate of food requires balance. To get an easy green in the mix, chop up a head of broccoli or trim a handful of green beans, and then toss said green veggies in oil, spices, salt, and pepper. Air-fry your vegetables at 375 degrees F until lightly softened and barely browned. (I like a hearty green that still has a little crunch, but cook for a few minutes longer if you prefer a softer vegetable.) And just like that, date night dinner is served.

The Sweet Finish

You didn't think I forgot about dessert, did you? Don't be foolish; here's what you need to do.

Make your favorite chocolate chip cookie dough (or just buy a pre-made log from the store — no judgment) and press it into your foil-lined air fryer basket. Alternatively, you use a round metal or glass baking pan that will fit in your air fryer — just be sure to grease it with a bit of baking spray.

air fryer chocolate chip cookie bites Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Pop the dough into your air fryer and cook at 330 degrees F for 8-12 minutes, or until golden brown. Hello, skillet cookie. Allow the cookie to cool slightly (1-2 minutes) in the basket and then carefully transfer to a wire cooling rack to cool a bit further.

Top this to-die-for confection with a scoop of vanilla ice cream while it's still warm and let the carnage begin. That, my friends, is how you take date night into your own hands without even turning on your oven.