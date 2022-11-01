We've Found Another Use For Your Donut Pan — It'll Be Your New Favorite Breakfast Hack

Fluffy, filling breakfast sandwiches have never been easier.

Published on November 1, 2022
Donut Pan Egg Sandwiches
Photo: Allrecipes

We all know breakfast sandwiches are one of the ultimate breakfast dishes — you get a little taste of egg, meat, cheese, and bread in each savory bite. But, assembling several freshly-cooked breakfast sandwiches at once can often be more trouble than it's worth.

Luckily, we just discovered a brilliant hack for all the breakfast sandwich lovers out there, and it all happens in the donut pan that's probably been hiding away in the back of your cabinet for years. If you're like me and you purchased a donut pan in the prime of Pinterest-inspired homemade baked donut recipes, you can take comfort in the fact that this forgotten pan is about to see the light of day again, and for good reason.

As it turns out, that circular donut-shaped cavity is the perfect mold for a serving of fluffy, loaded eggs, which also happens to fit perfectly on a toasty mini bagel. Instead of topping the eggs in a stack to make a leaning-tower-of-breakfast-foods, we're actually stuffing all your favorite fillings in the eggs — like a mini omelet. Plus, with this hack, all the cooking happens in the oven, so you can spend the morning off stove-top duty and on the couch, enjoying your cup of coffee.

Perfectly portioned and easy to freeze, these breakfast sandwiches can easily become a part of your weekly rotation. In under 15 minutes, you can make six hot, fresh, and filling sandwiches that will rival your nearest breakfast joint.

Get the recipe: Donut Pan Egg Sandwiches

How to Make Breakfast Sandwiches in a Donut Pan

Make sure to grease the donut pan well for easy removal later. Whisk the eggs until fully consistent, then pour into the donut molds. Only fill up the rounds 3/4 of the way to prevent any overflow.

Next, load up the eggs with whatever toppings you'd like. There are no rules for your personal breakfast sandwich, so you can go the traditional route with crispy bacon and shredded Cheddar, or get creative with sautéed mushrooms and goat cheese crumbles. You can even change up the toppings for each, making some vegetarian-friendly and others perfect for meat lovers.

We're using the oven two ways in this recipe: to cook the eggs and toast the bagels at the same time. So, about halfway through the egg cooking time, place a baking sheet with the split bagels (cheese optional, but recommended) on the top oven rack. Pull them out when the bagels look nice and golden and the cheese is melted.

Pro tip: You don't have to use mini bagels for the bread base. Biscuits, English muffins, or even waffle buns would make for delicious sandwich swaps.

Finally, finish them off with your favorite flavorful sauces like Sriracha, hot sauce, ketchup, or even a creamy hollandaise.

How to Freeze Donut Pan Egg Sandwiches

When cooled completely, you can store these egg rounds in the freezer in a zip-top bag for up to a month. To reheat, wrap in a damp paper towel and heat on a microwave-safe plate in 20-second intervals until warm.

Donut Pan Egg Sandwiches
