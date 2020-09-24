Coffee Mate's New Creamer Will Make Your Coffee Taste Like Its Best Self

Unlike many of the brand's other flavors, which are intended to add new flavors to your cup, Coffee Mate's new creamers are just flavored like … coffee.
By Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé September 24, 2020
Advertisement

Usually Coffee Mate's creamers have flavors like pumpkin spice and birthday cake, but starting in January 2021, they're launching a new line of creamers that are actually just coffee flavored. The Unlocked line will launch two flavors to start: Classic Colombian and Italian Espresso, each inspired by their namesake blends. They're intended to cut the bitterness and accentuate flavors that are traditionally present in a well-brewed cup.

The Classic Colombian creamer highlights the bright, fruity notes that are common in Colombian coffee beans, while adding the richness we love from Coffee Mate creamers. Italian Espresso beans are known for notes of cocoa, aromatics, and dark richness, so those are the flavors you'll notice in that creamer. 

Credit: Coffee mate

Daily coffee drinkers are probably all too familiar with the experience of a poorly brewed cup of coffee, which all too often comes from your own kitchens. This creamer, which will bring the richness and sweetness you look for in a well-brewer cup, flavors the cuppa without overwhelming or obliterating the taste of the coffee.

Related: The 6 Best Coffee Grinders, According to Thousands of Reviews

Both flavors will be available in January 2021 for purchase at retailers nationwide, coming in at $3.79 each. That's a whole lot cheaper than a professional espresso maker, or even a cup of coffee at your local shop.

© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com