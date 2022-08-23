We Tried These 6 Wacky Ice Cream Flavors So You Don't Have To

From everything bagel to mustard — unexpected ice cream flavors are all the rage right now: Here's the scoop on which ones are worth the buy and which to leave behind.

It's no secret that ice cream brands have been keeping us on our toes recently with unusual flavors and unexpected collaborations — some more questionable than others. These flavors range from savory favorites such as Everything Bagel to dreamy creations like Sunshine and Cold Brew with Coconut Cream, and those spiked with booze.

To save you time in the ice cream aisle, we tasted and rated several flavors from three different brands, all of which you can purchase online and/or in-store. Keep reading to find out which are worth the buy and which to leave on the shelf.

If there was an award for best-tasting dairy-free ice cream, Jeni's Cold Brew & Coconut Cream would take home two gold medals. To put this flavor into perspective, think about your last cold brew with cold foam from Starbucks. Now picture that in ice cream form. A sorbet-like cold brew ice cream with thick ribbons of silky coconut cream swirled in. All we're saying is run, don't walk.

The Tasty Outcast: Van Leeuwen Kraft Macaroni and Cheese

Boxed mac and cheese is a flavor we all know and love. So it's no surprise that this ice cream version sells out within days of being restocked. And once we finally got our hands on it we had zero expectations for this being as good as it was. The color is identical to that of mac and cheese, but the cheese flavor is subtle. In all honesty, we probably wouldn't be able to pinpoint the flavor if we didn't already know. It has a slight caramel flavor that's rich and sweet. Although it was pretty tasty overall, it's not the type of pint you'd buy on the regular. Think of it like a rich flourless chocolate cake: a little goes a long way!

First, there were everything bagels, then there was everything bagel seasoning, then everything bagel popcorn, and now everything bagel ice cream. And you know what? We don't hate it. Imagine an everything bagel with a generous scoop of fluffy plain cream cheese, but minus the actual bagel. There's definitely a prominent onion flavor, but don't let that stop you. Once you've gotten past the initial shock of how much it tastes like an everything bagel, you'll be coming back for a second scoop.

Most Likely to Give Us a Buzz: Mercer's Wine Ice Cream

As a world with a deep love for both wine and ice cream, it makes perfect sense for there to be wine ice cream. Full disclosure, we did try four flavors from this brand for experimental purposes, but the Strawberry Sparkling was our favorite. We were expecting an icier texture but were pleasantly surprised with creamy, fluffy ice cream with subtle hints of chardonnay. Although each pint is 5% alcohol, we probably won't be swapping out our bottles anytime soon (but if ice cream can't do that, nothing can).

The One We'll Leave Behind, For Now: Van Leeuwen Grey Poupon Dijon

When it come to this flavor, Van Leeuwen clearly understood the assignment. As you open the pint you see mostly what looks like vanilla ice cream, but as you look closer you begin to see thick yellow strands of — yep, mustard — and little pretzel bites poking through. We have to say it wasn't as bad as we thought it would be. Rather than a peppery Dijon flavor, the yellow streaks were more like sweet honey mustard. Although it was edible, we'll leave Dijon to hot dogs and sandwiches.

The One That Has Our Heart: Jeni's Sunshine