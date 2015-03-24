Know your bucatini from your ditalini?

27 Types of Pasta and Their Uses

Isn't it amazing that one type of food can take on so many different shapes? Pasta is one of the most versatile pantry staples — simply boil water and dress it up with a little sauce and maybe some protein.

As reliable as pasta is though, we do have a tendency to go for the same types over and over again. Consider this your permission to explore the pastablilities. Some types of pasta make great vehicles for carrying rich and hearty sauces, while others are best suited for soups and salads. Here you'll learn about 27 different types of pasta, along with suggested uses and recipe inspiration.

Assorted uncooked pasta

1. Angel Hair Pasta

The long, delicate strands of angel hair pasta (aka capellini) are best served in light or creamy sauces. The thin strands can go M.I.A. in chunky, meaty sauces.

Tomato and Garlic Pasta

2. Bow Tie Pasta (Farfalle)

Use bow tie pasta to dress up any dish that calls for small pasta shapes, such as penne or shells. Also known as farfalle.

Bow Ties with Sausage Tomatoes and Cream

3. Bucatini Pasta

These long, hollow spaghetti-like tubes (aka perciatelli) are unusual and fun! Try them in casseroles or Asian stir-fries, or tossed with a fresh tomato sauce.

Bucatini Pasta with Shrimp and Anchovies

4. Ditalini Pasta

Medium-sized, very short tubes with smooth sides. Like most short pasta shapes, ditalini are excellent when used in soups, pasta salads, and to stand up to chunky sauces.

Ditalini with Roasted Tomato Sauce and Goat Cheese

5. Egg Noodles

These noodles add heartiness to soups, stews, and casseroles, and their flat shape makes them the ideal vehicle for cream sauces.

Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole

6. Fettuccine Pasta

Fettuccine is an egg pasta cut into long, narrow ribbons. It is often served with cream sauces, as in the classic Fettuccine Alfredo. You can use fettuccine in any recipe that calls for linguine or spaghetti.

Creamy Mushroom Pasta

7. Fusilli Pasta

This long, thick, spiral-shaped pasta adds an unexpected twist to any recipe that calls for spaghetti. It's crevices are perfect for carrying thick sauces, but it's often also used in pasta salads.

Salami Lover's Italian Pasta Salad

8. Gemelli Pasta

A short, spiral pasta, versatile gemelli works well in hearty sauces, baked dishes, and lighter vegetable pasta dishes.

Pasta and Peas

9. Gnocchi

These chewy little pasta dumplings — traditionally made from potatoes — are usually boiled and served with rich sauces. Tomato-based or herb and butter sauces also work well.

Chef John's Basil Ricotta Gnocchi

10. Lasagna

The name for this long, wide noodle is also the name for the dish. Lasagna (the noodle) can be both flat or with curly edges. Lasagna (the dish) is amazing.

World's Best Lasagna

11. Linguine

These long, flat noodles are slightly thicker than spaghetti. The classic Italian restaurant pairing is clam sauce, but you can use in any dish that calls for spaghetti.

Sweet Italian Sausage Ragout with Linguine

12. Macaroni

A small, tube-shape pasta, macaroni is terrific in creamy casseroles (like macaroni and cheese) or salads (like macaroni salad). Why? Because the creamy sauce flows into the cooked tubes, giving you flavor in every bite.

Instant Pot Mac and Cheese with Ham and Peas

13. Manicotti

These large-tube shaped noodles are usually filled with cheese or meat filling and baked. The surface of the pasta can be either smooth or ridged.

Microwave Mexican Manicotti

14. Orecchiette Pasta

A small, bowl-shaped pasta usually combined with vegetables and oil rather than hearty sauces. The tiny indentations in the pasta will catch tasty bits of meat and veggies.

One Pan Orecchiette Pasta

15. Orzo Pasta

A tiny, rice-like pasta that's used to adding heartiness to soups and salads.

Parmesan Garlic Orzo

16. Penne Pasta

A 2-inch long, tube-shaped pasta that is cut diagonally at both ends. Great with chunky meat or vegetable sauces, as bits of the meat or veggies will slide into the pasta tubes. Also sometimes called mostaccioli.

Penne with Chicken and Asparagus

17. Radiatore Pasta

Short, squat, ruffled pasta similar to rotini. They look like radiators, hence the name. Like other sturdy pasta shapes, radiatore stand out in hearty sauces or tossed with veggies in a pasta salad.

Sesame Chicken Pasta Salad

18. Ravioli

These little square pillows of dough are packed with finely ground or chopped fillings, from cheese to meat to puréed veggies. Serve ravioli with sauce, in soups, or just drizzled with olive oil.

Beet and Goat Cheese Ravioli

19. Rigatoni Pasta

Short, grooved, tube-shaped "riggies" can be used in pretty much any setting, from sauces to salads to baked casseroles.

Rigatoni alla Genovese

20. Rotelle Pasta

Shaped like wagon wheels — and also sometimes called by that name — these small, round pastas are fun for the kiddos. Use them to liven up goulash or mac and cheese.

Hot Wheels Pasta

21. Rotini Pasta

These kid-friendly pastas look like smooshed corkscrews and are often used for pasta salad since bits of vegetables will cling to the grooves in the rotini.

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

22. Shells

Stuffed Shells

23. Spaghetti Pasta

The classic, long, thin, cylindrical tubes you know and love. Spaghetti is just thick enough so it doesn't get lost in that hearty family meat sauce recipe, but thin enough to serve with cream sauce, or even with just a light dressing of olive oil and garlic.

Wedding Gift Spaghetti Sauce

24. Tagliatelle Pasta

A long, flat, thin noodle, similar to fettuccine. The classical pairing is with meat sauces, but you can use with light sauces as well.

Tagliatelle with Coriander Pesto

25. Tortellini

Stuffed rings of pasta you can eat with sauce, put in soup, or just drizzle with olive oil. Sometimes sold in different colors, with the addition of beets, tomatoes, or other dyeing agents.

Italian Sausage Soup with Tortellini

26. Vermicelli Pasta

These long strands of pasta are thinner than spaghetti but thicker than angel hair. You can use just as you would either of those. Also known as spaghettini.

Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

27. Ziti

A slender, tube-shaped pasta, ziti stands up to hearty sauces and is great in baked pasta dishes.

