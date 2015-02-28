7 Easy Ways To Turn Leftover Chicken Into Brand-New Dinners
Add a few ingredients, change up the presentation, and your mouth will think it's chowing down on something new and exciting. Bonus: This cook-once-eat-twice approach to enjoying leftover chicken always saves you time and money.
1. Chicken Zoodle Soup
Prep tip: No spiral slicer? No problem. You can use a vegetable peeler to make wide, flat zucchini noodles.
2. Ranch Chicken Tacos
Prep tip: Use pre-mixed taco seasoning, or try making your own.
3. Enchiladas Verdes
Prep tip: Get there faster by using pre-made enchilada sauce.
4. Hot Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, and Cheese Sandwich
Prep tip: Lots of reviewers baked this open-faced to cut oven time and make the cheese extra melty.
5. Mom's Fabulous Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuit Crust
Prep tip: To make sure extra tall biscuits bake all the way through, slice the dough in half horizontally, or bake them separately and pop them on top of the casserole before serving.
6. Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Prep tip: Just about any vegetables can be added or subtracted from this soup, and it would still be a 5-star winner.
7. Cha Cha's White Chicken Chili
Prep tip: Cha Cha warns this chili's "kinda spicy," so feel free to tone it down to your liking.
Chicken's not the only leftover that deserves a makeover. Here's how to turn all kinds of main dishes into easy lunch wraps.
