7 Easy Ways To Turn Leftover Chicken Into Brand-New Dinners

By Vanessa Greaves February 28, 2015
Advertisement

Add a few ingredients, change up the presentation, and your mouth will think it's chowing down on something new and exciting. Bonus: This cook-once-eat-twice approach to enjoying leftover chicken always saves you time and money.

1. Chicken Zoodle Soup

Prep tip: No spiral slicer? No problem. You can use a vegetable peeler to make wide, flat zucchini noodles.

Photo by LilSnoo

2. Ranch Chicken Tacos

Prep tip: Use pre-mixed taco seasoning, or try making your own.

Photo by Deb C

3. Enchiladas Verdes

Prep tip: Get there faster by using pre-made enchilada sauce.

Photo by Meredith
| Credit: Meredith

4. Hot Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, and Cheese Sandwich

Prep tip: Lots of reviewers baked this open-faced to cut oven time and make the cheese extra melty.

Photo by mommyluvs2cook

5. Mom's Fabulous Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuit Crust

Prep tip: To make sure extra tall biscuits bake all the way through, slice the dough in half horizontally, or bake them separately and pop them on top of the casserole before serving.

Photo by ashluv1
| Credit: ashluv1

6. Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup

Prep tip: Just about any vegetables can be added or subtracted from this soup, and it would still be a 5-star winner.

7. Cha Cha's White Chicken Chili

Prep tip: Cha Cha warns this chili's "kinda spicy," so feel free to tone it down to your liking.

Photo by MesaMa

Chicken's not the only leftover that deserves a makeover. Here's how to turn all kinds of main dishes into easy lunch wraps.

Enjoy every bite today!

Check out our collection of Chicken Leftovers Recipes.

© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com