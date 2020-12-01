The $15 Pasta Sauce That's Worth the Splurge

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it comes to hot sauces, it's hard to beat TRUFF's truffle-infused varieties. The perfect balance of heat and tang with a hint of sweetness, they're a must-have for hot heads. That's why we were so excited to learn about TRUFF's latest endeavor into the world of pasta sauces. With their hot sauces gaining a cult following, we tasted their new additions to see if they'll also live up to the hype.

TRUFF has two types of pasta sauces, Black Truffle Arrabbiata and Black Truffle Pomodoro. The Arrabbiata is a boldly spicy sauce that one team member described as "a shock to the senses." The first few ingredients are tomatoes, TRUFF chili blend, and black truffle-infused olive oil. The arrabbiata is totally smooth, with a hint of creaminess from the oil, and plenty of red hot flavor to keep you craving more thanks to the savory notes of truffle. Keep a glass of water (or better yet, milk) nearby when you dig into a bowl of pasta with this sauce.

The Pomodoro sauce is a milder version, with less in-your-face heat and more of a creeping spice that hits the back of your throat. The first few ingredients are tomatoes, black truffle-infused olive oil, yellow onion, and the TRUFF chili blend. The Pomodoro has a touch of sweetness, similar to the popular TRUFF hot sauces, and such a creamy texture that it reminded one team member of vodka sauce. This would be the perfect choice for those wanting a little heat with their meal without it becoming a sweat-fest.

Both of the TRUFF sauces are vegan and gluten-free, meaning they're great for sharing with friends of different special diets. Both types would be delicious over pasta, spooned onto chicken or eggplant Parmesan, or even used to create saucy meatball sliders. Get a 2-pack of the Black Truffle Arrabbiata or the Black Truffle Pomodoro for $30 each. Or purchase a combo pack to receive both spicy flavors for the same price.