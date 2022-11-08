My Favorite Product from Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Lineup Is Back

'Tis the season where turkey reigns supreme, and that's no exception when it comes to Trader Joe's Thanksgiving lineup. The latest edition of the Fearless Flyer—the store's circular—was released yesterday and centers around all things Thanksgiving. From sparkling drinks to freezer finds to poultry products, the circular is full of items to make your Turkey Day easier. But one in particular caught my eye—a returning item that I am elated to see back in the lineup.

Fried rice may not be the first thing you think of when I say Thanksgiving food, but after one bite of Trader Joe's Turkey Sausage Stuffing Fried Rice, that may change.

Trader Joe's

According to the Trader Joe's website, the fried rice, "starts with long-grain rice, to which we add onion, celery, and breadcrumbs (evoking stuffing) with holiday herbs, including rosemary, parsley, and thyme. There are familiar Thanksgiving veggies, such as slivered green beans, corn, and carrots—plus fried onion pieces, because: Thanksgiving!" The store adds that it tested the fried rice with roasted turkey pieces but found crumbled, seasoned turkey sausage to be a better match.

This fried rice is a triple threat of carb-tastic texture with rice, breadcrumbs, and fried onions. The savory seasonings evoke those Thanksgiving flavors we know and love, and the rich, meaty bites of sausage just takes it over the top. I like to bulk it up by adding some of TJ's frozen haricots verts (a.k.a. green beans) to the mix and, of course, top with a runny-yolked sunny side up egg.

While I'm happy to enjoy TJ's Turkey Sausage Stuffing Fried Rice any time of day (I wouldn't put it past me to enjoy it for breakfast, especially after a night out), it's also elegant enough as a side to serve to friends. I could easily see this fitting on any Friendsgiving table, especially if you're tasked with bringing a side to the potluck and the traditional Thanksgiving dishes are already claimed. Sauté, plate up in a nice serving bowl, and top with some fresh herbs or green onions, and boom—you're done!

As is true with all its items, Trader Joe's can be a fickle friend; the seasonal products are prone to arrive on and leave shelves without much notice. So if you see this product in stores, grab a few bags, because it's more than likely that you won't see it again.

No Trader Joe's near you? Recreate Thanksgiving Fried Rice at home with this recipe.