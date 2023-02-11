Spoiler Alert: This Trader Joe's Riff on Monkey Bread Already Won the Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2023 is about to start and it's time to serve the food!

What are you serving when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field? One of our favorite trusty stores is here to help. Try Trader Joe's Taco Monkey Bread for a Super Bowl snack that will satisfy all your hungry guests and give them a chance to come back for more as the whistle blows and the plays are called.

The origin of the term "monkey bread" comes from the pastry being a finger food to grab and eat with your hands. It's the perfect snack offering for when everyone is cheering on their chosen team.

TJ's Taco Monkey Bread is a fun offering that is easy to make with their Trader Joe's Organic Biscuits as a base for this taco-inspired pull-apart bread that comes together in a few easy steps.

Grab your Bundt pan, or two loaf pans, and use the biscuits to form dough balls filled with spicy ground beef and shredded cheese with a variety of taco fixings. The ring of biscuits bakes up to create a form that provides an ideal "bowl" in the center for servings of tangy sour cream, a kick of your go-to salsa, creamy guacamole, or really any dip.

How to Make Trader Joe's Taco Monkey Bread

Watch the video to see how it's made.

This recipe uses a yellow onion, TJ's All Natural Lean Ground Beef, a package of TJ's Taco Seasoning Mix, and TJ's Organic Crushed Fire Roasted Tomatoes to make the filling along with two packages of TJ's Organic Biscuits. The only part where you have to hold back on all that delicious flavor is to make sure you don't overload the biscuits with the filling to keep it from escaping the ring that bakes to a golden finish.

To prepare the Trader Joe's Taco Monkey Bread, remove the biscuits from the cans, and cut each in half widthwise. Flatten each biscuit and spoon the taco meat mixture in the center of the dough round with TJ's Fancy Shredded Mexican Style Cheese Blend. Fold the biscuit dough up and over the filling and pinch the edges together to seal. Roll into a ball and dip each dough form in salted butter that has been melted and cooled. Arrange each stuffed biscuit in the Bundt pan and pour even more melted butter over the whole ring and bake.

Get ready for guests to start coming into the kitchen to ask what smells so good! When you pull the monkey bread from the oven, allow it to cool before you flip the pan over to place it on a platter to serve. That is—if you can wait that long.

Place ramekins of sour cream, salsa, and guacamole in the center of the monkey bread. Garnish with shredded iceberg lettuce and cilantro and allow your guests to make their own tacos as they dive in to pull the biscuits apart to enjoy.

Make note that this recipe makes twice the amount of filling needed for one Bundts worth of monkey bread. Come to think of it, you might want to make two of these Trader Joe's Taco Monkey Breads. The recipe is that good.