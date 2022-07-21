Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles Recalled For Potentially Containing Hard Plastic Pieces
Trader Joe's issued a recall for its Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles on July 20, 2022. The cookies' supplier alerted Trader Joe's that cookies marked with the best by date 02/03/2023 may contain hard plastic pieces.
The cookies come in a six-ounce box and have the SKU number 94075.
Trader Joe's has removed the items from shelves, so they are no longer available for purchase. However, if you have the recalled Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles at home, do not eat them. Either throw the box away or return them to any Trader Joe's store for a full refund.
Trader Joe's says that there have not been any illnesses, injuries, or negative effects reported from eating the cookies.
The Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles are the only Trader Joe's cookies impacted by this recall.
If you have any questions, contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or send them an email.