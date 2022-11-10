6 Trader Joe's Products I'll Be Passing Off as Homemade for Friendsgiving

I regularly shop at Trader Joe's for fun-flavored snacks, fancy cheese on a budget and even dinner short cuts. When I stopped in last week to pick up some staples, I got wildly distracted with all the Thanksgiving products that were back in stock. Then it occurred to me: I've been hosting Friendsgiving — you know, a big Thanksgiving meal with all your friends that's potluck style and free to stray from the traditional dishes you have with your family each year — for seven years now, and I am tired.

It's time to enlist the help of my favorite affordable grocery store chain with six ready-made products I can easily pass off to my pals as homemade. Here's what I'm buying and some hacks that will help you really sell the homemade vibes.

Scallopini Potatoes

This frozen side dish comes out super smooth, creamy and cheesy. To make it seem homemade, decant it into a similar-sized baking dish while still frozen. After it bakes, chop up some fresh sage to sprinkle on top — or better yet: shallow fry a few whole sage leaves to garnish the top and add a delicate crunch.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Save yourself the time of peeling, chopping, boiling, and mashing — instant mashed potatoes just got an upgrade! In lieu of dehydrated flakes, this instant side dish is made of nothing but cubes of frozen mashed sweet potatoes. All you do is add them to a saucepan with a bit of water and cook until hot (you could also microwave them, but in the name of trying to pass them off as homemade, I opt for the stovetop method).

The only catch is that these mashed sweet potatoes are completely unseasoned, so you would also benefit from stirring in a hefty pat of butter along with some salt and pepper before serving. It's worth noting that Trader Joe's does sell a similar product for white mashed potatoes that already includes cultured butter and salt for even more ease; but this also lends itself to any other flavor additions you want to mix in, which only makes them seem more homemade.

Harvest Apple Salad Kit

I have to have a fresh green salad on my Friendsgiving table each year to balance out all the rich, hearty dishes and this kit makes it so easy. Fresh greens come in a bag with all the toppings — shredded Cheddar cheese, apple cinnamon chips, and pecans — you need for a texturally complex salad plus an apple vinaigrette to pack in the flavor. As long as you throw away the evidence, no one will ever know it took you less than 5 minutes to toss up this beautiful salad.

Fresh Cranberry Sauce

If you like fresh cranberry sauce but can't resist the ease of the canned stuff, Trader Joe's Fresh Cranberry Sauce is where it's at. The deep burgundy sauce is dotted with pops of whole cranberries for that homemade look and it's made with only three ingredients: cranberries, sugar, and water.

At just four dollars, this is definitely worth picking up so you have one less thing to make. The flavor is admittedly one note, so grab an orange while you're out to add a little zest and juice to the sauce to jazz it up (I found Trader Joe's Cranberry Orange Relish too bitter and aromatic, so this hack is a nice compromise).

Turkey Stock

This is the ticket to make-ahead Friendsgiving dishes and saves you so much time from having to make your own stock from turkey giblets. Keep a container of this stock on hand for moistening your stuffing, cooking your gravy, and roasting your turkey while infusing it with all the flavors of a classic Thanksgiving feast. No one needs to know those turkey parts went into the bin.

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Our Friendsgiving is admittedly a little over the top — we rent a big house and all pile in for a whole entire weekend. So we need breakfast in addition to the big feast and these muffins are the easiest, most delicious solution. And honestly, so are really any of Trader Joe's muffins (or even a smorgasbord of the offered flavors — gluten-free or not) are great for Thanksgiving morning breakfast especially if you have a house full of guests.

These babies are so moist and tender that you don't even need to heat them before serving (like you do with most other gluten-free baked goods). But, if you do want to re-crisp that streusel topping and really sell the "I made these this morning while you were still sleeping" vibe: Pop them (still in their wrappers) into your jumbo muffin tin and heat in a 350°F oven for about 5 to 10 minutes until warmed through.