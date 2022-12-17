10 Gifts Under $10 from Trader Joe's

Who says you can't go Christmas shopping at the grocery store? You already know we love Trader Joe's for holiday meals and party staples. So if you need a last-minute gift, kill two birds with one stone and pick up one of these stocking stuffers, white elephant winners, and host presents while you get your groceries.

Panoply of Organic Italian Pasta, $9.99

Get in on the colorful pasta craze without all the work — this pack of pasta includes four unique shapes in multiple colors that you can't get from Trader Joe's during the rest of the year. The gourmet in your life will be thrilled to cook you a meal with these.

Cedar Balsam Hand Soap & Lotion Duo, $7.99

The best host gift you can give is washing up the dishes after the big meal. But throw in this luxurious gift set to give hard-working, dish-washing hands a break. It will keep that fresh Christmas tree scent prominent in the kitchen.

Hot Cocoa Ornaments, $6.99

These pearlescent mint-infused cocoa bombs come in a pack of four. Gift them to one person, split them into stocking stuffers for four different people, or place them out at a holiday party for a treat that can double as decor. All you do is drop one into a cup of hot milk and watch the shell melt away to reveal marshmallows and chocolate chips for a delicious cup of cocoa.

Pound Plus Milk Chocolate Bar with Caramel, Pretzel Bits & Sea Salt, $4.99

These 1-pound bars of Belgium chocolate have a cult following and it's no wonder why — they are an incredible deal! This special edition, featuring salty pretzels and smooth caramel with just the right amount of salt to balance it all out, was released for the holidays, so get it while you can!

Cedar Balsam Scented Candle, $3.99

You're going to need to get those fishy smells out of the kitchen after cooking up the Feast of the Seven Fishes. This candle is the perfect way to clear the air and bring back that fresh holiday scent. Plus it makes a great host gift or stocking stuffer.

Dark Chocolate Orange, $3.49

Getting an orange in your stocking on Christmas morning might not be as special today as it used to be, unless that orange is made of chocolate! This Dark Chocolate Orange brings back childhood memories — there's nothing quite like whacking that foil-wrapped ball on the counter, tearing it open, and diving into a lightly scented orange-flavored slice of chocolate.

Minty Cocoa Truffles, $2.99

Not up for making homemade candy this year? These little cocoa-dusted kisses will easily pass for homemade when dotted onto a holiday cookie platter or placed in a cute tin. The rich chocolate flavor is followed by a waft of fresh peppermint that lingers on your tongue after the treat is gone.

Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Dark Chocolate Bar, $1.99

If you are one of those people who stocks up on boxes of Candy Cane Joe-Joe's every year before they leave the shelves (it's me, hi!), then give this bar a try. It's like peppermint bark and Oreos had a baby and packaged it up into neat chocolate bars, perfect for slipping into stockings.

Handmade Candy Cane with a Cocoa Creme-Filled Center, $1.49

I love the look of a tall, thick candy can peeking out of a stocking on Christmas morning. These achieve that, plus Trader Joe's takes the candy cane game up a notch by filling these with a chocolate cream center for that perfect mint and chocolate pairing.

Honorable Mention: Bottle of Wine

Trader Joe's is one of the best places to get great wine for a great price. The store stocks plenty of bottles for less than $10. Plus, the staff is super helpful — just tell one of them the wines you (or whoever you're shopping for) typically enjoy and your price point and they will lead you to the perfect bottle. Tie a bow on it and voila! This will be the white elephant gift everyone will fight for.