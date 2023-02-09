Our Top Recipe From Last Week Is Perfect for Your Super Bowl Party

These aren't your typical game-day sliders.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Published on February 9, 2023
close up on a bunch of pizza sliders with one being lifted out
Photo: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

If your menu for the big game isn't complete yet, you're in luck because we have a new recipe that's the real Super Bowl winner. And even if you think your menu is complete, we promise these sliders deserve a spot on your table.

The Game-Winning Recipe You Need This Sunday

When diving into the top-performing recipes from the past week, there was one that stood out against all the rest, these Pizza Sliders. Not only do they feed a crowd, but they are also so incredibly simple to make using traditional pizza ingredients.

We know that everybody loves a game-day slider, but these go beyond the typical ham and cheese or hamburger sliders you normally see at your Super Bowl party. Plus, because everyone has a different pizza preference, they're perfectly customizable using different pizza ingredients.

The recipe was developed by recipe tester Laura Kanya and, despite the fact that it's only a month old, has already raked in quite a few 5-star reviews. We're sure it'll have a few more after you make them this weekend.

Don't believe us? Then listen to the reviewers:

"I mean, what's not to love here?! The perfect combo of pizza and buttery garlic bread. Made as written and no changes necessary in my book!! Whole family loved these-yum! Thanks for sharing," says Allrecipes Allstar Christina.

How to Make Pizza Sliders

The sliders start with every good slider's base: Hawaiian sweet rolls. They're the perfect size and have a subtle sweetness that lends to the pizza flavoring.

The rolls are topped with a blend of cheese and seasonings, pizza sauce, pesto, and pepperoni.

Then, the sliders are baked until the cheese is melty, and topped with an herbaceous butter mixture that'll crisp up during the last few minutes in the oven.

While the OG pepperoni pizza sliders sound delicious, the best part about this recipe is that you can try different variations. At the bottom of the recipe page, you'll find easy tricks for making sausage pizza sliders, meat lover's pizza sliders, veggie pizza sliders, BBQ chicken pizza sliders, and chicken Alfredo pizza sliders. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, you can turn your favorite pizza into a slider by using any additional toppings, cheese, or sauces.

Whether your team comes out on top or not this Super Bowl Sunday, you'll be the real winner of the big game when everyone devours your pizza sliders—just make sure you have the recipe link handy because people will be begging for it between bites.

