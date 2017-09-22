12 Top-Rated Vegetarian Casseroles for Breakfast and Dinner

Casseroles are perfect year round, at every meal. Whether you're serving them as the main course or a side dish, these vegetarian casseroles will have your family coming back for more.

The Big Breakfast

Casseroles are more than just dinner. These fabulous dishes are perfect for a weekend breakfast or brunch, especially when feeding a crowd

Mix up the flavors by mixing up the type of bread you use in this warm and comforting bread pudding. Try cinnamon swirl bread, or use a combination of breads with different flavors and textures. "This bread pudding is the best I have ever tasted," raves SWHEALTON.

bread-pudding-9.jpg

If you want to make French toast, but you also want to save time and energy, then this is the recipe for you. When you want to make it extra special for a holiday gathering, Feliciaann68 recommends using "eggnog in place of the milk...or add cubes of cream cheese or strawberry preserves for a stuffed French toast."

french-toast-cass-3.png

Breakfast doesn't get much easier than when you make it the night before! Packed with veggies, cheese, and English muffins, you can make this morning casserole even more substantial by adding vegetarian sausage.

When you're looking for something sweet for brunch, but want to prepare it ahead of time, look no further. Plus, "any leftover sauce...would be great on waffles, pancakes, pound cake or ice cream," says naples34102.

Overnight Blueberry French Toast Photo by Melissa Goff | Credit: Melissa Goff

The Main Course

We often think of casseroles as something to go alongside the main course, but these dishes are hearty enough to feed the whole crowd.

Perfect for a busy night, but tasty enough for company, this casserole is packed with cheese, eggs, and peppers. For even more flavor, swap out the tomato sauce with prepared enchilada sauce.

chili-rellenos-9.png

Portobello mushrooms, spinach, and mozzarella cheese make this pasta casserole rich and satisfying. Valleygirl was reluctant to add the soy sauce called for in the recipe, but advises "DON'T leave it out! It gives the dish its wonderful and different flavor."

portobello penne pasta casserole photo by allrecipes magazine Photo by Allrecipes Magazine

The ultimate in comfort food, baked macaroni and cheese is loved by kids and adults alike. We agree with cook Gwen Swanson who "put a layer of Italian breadcrumbs on top of the dish and covered it for 15 minutes while baking." Remove the cover and brown the breadcrumbs during the last 15 minutes.

Baked macaroni and cheese photo by myhotsouthernmess Photo by ~*MyHotSouthernMess*~

A vegetarian dish the whole family will love, corn tortillas are stuffed with spinach, ricotta and Monterey Jack cheese, then smothered in enchilada sauce. If you want to add a little heat, chop a jalapeno pepper or two (with or without the seeds) and mix it in with the filling.

Spinach Enchiladas Photo by Melissa Goff

The Perfect Side

Of course, casseroles do make the perfect side dish, whether it's for a weeknight dinner or a special holiday meal.

Somewhere between a corn souffle and corn pudding, this side is simple to make and can be easily doubled for a large crowd. MommyFromSeattle "always add(s) something green, usually chopped green onions...chopped canned chilies, or green pimentos" for color and flavor.

awesome and easy creamy corn casserole photo by melissa goff Photo by Melissa Goff

A classic French dish that is just at home alongside a special holiday main course or a weeknight dinner. "To avoid lumps in your sauce, add the milk just a little at a time as you stir the flour and butter," recommends CathyM.

Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes | Photo by lutzflcat

It's the combination of creamy squash and cheese and a crunchy cracker topping that have cooks coming back to this recipe again and again. And, if you don't want to indulge too much, "this is a great dish that can be made with low-fat ingredients and is still just as good," praises ROSECART.

yellow-squash-casserole-9.png

The name says it all: this is the best of the classic holiday side dish centerpiece. For a bit of added crunch, add a can of drained water chestnuts into the mix.

1656932-best-green-bean-casserole-photo-by-cynthia-ross-650x465 Best Green Bean Casserole | Photo by Cynthia Ross

Hungry for more?

Get more cooking tips, trends, and inspiration on Allrecipes Dish.