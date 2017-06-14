8 Top-Rated Slow Cooker Recipes That Are Low-Fat

These 5-star slow cooker recipes are satisfying, low cal, and low in fat. Also, because the type of fat is important, we looked for recipes that are low in saturated fat, choosing recipes that feature leaner cuts of meat, like chicken breasts, and that call for olive oil instead of butter, for example. Take a look:

1. Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

"I love this recipe because I could use all-natural ingredients to make it healthy," says JAVAGIRL984. "This recipe is my new favorite comfort dish." Elena says, "All you do is dump everything into the slow cooker and walk away. This tortilla soup tastes better than anything you can get at a restaurant. And it's healthy too!"



Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup Photo by

2. Slow Cooker Chicken Marrakesh

This hearty, North African-inspired recipe features boneless, skinless chicken breasts simmered with sweet potatoes, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, and spices. "A delicious, easy, healthy, and budget-friendly one-dish meal," says Occasional Cooker. "The flavors blended nicely, and it smelled wonderful while it was cooking."



Slow Cooker Chicken Marrakesh Photo by Berlin85

3. Havana Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin

In this Cuban-inspired meal, pork tenderloin is seasoned with cumin and simmered with a touch of OJ, a splash of red wine vinegar, lemon juice, and seasonings. Shred any leftovers for sandwiches or tacos. "Amazing," says BrewHaHa. "It cooked perfectly in the slow cooker, and my kids loved it! I added a squeeze of lime and fresh cilantro just before serving it with plantains, black beans, and rice."



Havana Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin Photo by Molly

4. Slow Cooker Mediterranean Stew

Butternut or acorn squash, eggplant, zucchini, okra, and carrots cook slowly with tomato sauce, vegetable broth, and raisins, which offer a very subtle touch of sweetness. "The amazing flavors meld together so well and create such a surprisingly deliciously and unique dish!" Lisa sums it up: "Simple, healthy, and quite flavorful."



Slow Cooker Mediterranean Stew Photo by Meredith

5. Slow Cooker Chicken Mole

"A dark, rich, complex-flavored mole recipe," says ELAINE05. "I generally shred the chicken so it will soak up the mole sauce. Tailor it to your own level of hotness and/or cocoa/peanut flavor." Danielle says, "This was great. Very tasty, healthy, and easy."



Slow Cooker Chicken Mole Photo by Marsha

6. Laura's Quick Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

"This is an easy chili recipe that you can throw in the slow cooker and forget about all day," says LauraKKH. Mommy of two adds, "I love this recipe. It's very healthy, low fat, high protein, and tasty."



Laura's Quick Slow Cooker Turkey Chili Photo by Melissa Goff

7. Slow Cooker Chile Verde

"Chile Verde the easy way," says falconemomma. "A delightful blend of Mexican favorites without all of the hard work." Simply combine cans of diced jalapeno peppers, diced tomatoes, and green salsa with cubed pork, garlic, and chopped onion.



Slow Cooker Chile Verde Slow Cooker Chile Verde | Photo by Meredith | Credit: Meredith

8. Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken II

Chicken breasts are seasoned and browned and then cooked low and slow with lemon juice, garlic, and chicken bouillon. "A wonderful 'fix and forget' recipe," says Carla Joy. Amy Mendes adds, "Very good -- subtle lemon and garlic flavor. It was one of the best chicken dishes I have ever had."



Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken II Photo by Dianne