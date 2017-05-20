The Top 20 Recipes That Make You Say OMG!

In the 20 years since we started showcasing your recipes on Allrecipes, we've read thousands upon thousands of your reviews. One thing stands out: When you love something, you're not shy about telling the world. So, we've rounded up the top 20 recipes that you're wild about, that you've OMG'd about, and that you've joined the community just so you could rave about. Take a look -- did your favorites make the list?

"OMG! THE BEST CHEESECAKE EVER!" -- Mandy

Chantal's New York Cheesecake Photo by Allrecipes Magazine

"I never leave reviews, but I just had to say these are the BEST roasted potatoes." -- Lynda

"Wow! After making this cake I knew it would go over well, but I had no clue how EVERYONE would rave about it." -- Marissa G

Apple Harvest Pound Cake with Caramel Glaze Photo by kitman

"Eureka! I've searched high and low for a good coleslaw recipe and finally! This is so good, I want to give it more than five stars!" -- hippiechick

Restaurant-Style Colesalw I Photo by Montana

"OMGoodness! I need more stars! The combination of lemon and coconut is so good! Even Hubby, who is not a fan of lemon, really liked this. The flavor was even better the next morning." -- SHORECOOK

Yummy Lemon Coconut Loaf Photo by naples34102

"Good stuff! The combination is a taste bud bonanza!" -- happychef1

"This is soooooo good! I absolutely love this pie! It doesn't deserve five stars...it deserves 1 million stars!!!" -- pink-loves-orange

Award Winning Peaches and Cream Pie Photo by SHORECOOK

"A 10-star recipe! I am known by my friends and family as making the best sangria ever...and this is the recipe I use." -- ROOKIECOOKIE1

Sangria Photo by Meredith | Credit: Meredith

"Just three letters can sum up this recipe...OMG. I am not a key lime pie fan but this was amazing." -- Debby Marney Mattingly

Key Lime Pie VII Photo by SpenceMama

"The truth is in the title! I use this recipe all the time, so good." — storewell879

closeup of a grilled steak cut into strips Photo by Christina | Credit: Christina

"OMG! This is a wonderful wonderful recipe! It lives up to its name. It was my first time ever making bread and they [the rolls] turned out really nice and soft." — dottology

Unbelievable Rolls Photo by Ember's Kitchen

"Whooo! Whooo! This was my first-ever attempt at lasagna of any kind and my boyfriend went CRAZY for it!" -- Dieck

World's Best Lasagna Photo by The Wicked Noodle

"These lemon bars are just PHENOMENAL. Easy, and they have made me FAMOUS at Christmastime. -- Sharon

The Best Lemon Bars Photo by Lela

"This is the best pancake recipe EVER! No more boxed pancakes for me! And I usually don't rate any recipe!" -- krazievue

Fluffy Pancakes Photo by House of Aqua

"Oh my goodness...this cake is PERFECTION!! It was the easiest and most yummiest chocolate cake ever." -- GAMOM2

Too Much Chocolate Cake Photo by Amber Dehn-Keonig

Mmm...This Cake Tastes Sooooo Good! I can eat this for a lifetime and never stop! THAT'S JUST A SAYING TO DESCRIBE THE GOOD TASTE! -- CookingMamaGirl

Pound Cake Photo by Meredith

"Wow! Is this good! No, it's fantastic! Made exactly as recipe is stated! I will be making this a lot. Thank you so much!" -- icelady1392us1932

Hot Fudge Sauce Photo by Meredith

"MAKE THIS RECIPE! DO NOT CHANGE A THING! I made this for my mom for Mother's Day and OMG! these are the absolute best ribs you will ever taste!" -- LESLIE34

Scott Hibb's Amazing Whiskey Grilled Baby Back Ribs Photo by ChristineM

"WOW. This is so good it's insane." -- MANAWOLF

Creamy Rice Pudding Photo by TwinSoul_11:11

"OH-MY-GOD! The name of this recipe really justifies the result! This is highly recommended for the chocoholics who need a satisfying chocolate fix!" -- domesticgoddess