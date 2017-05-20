The Top 20 Recipes That Make You Say OMG!

By Vanessa Greaves May 20, 2017
Advertisement

In the 20 years since we started showcasing your recipes on Allrecipes, we've read thousands upon thousands of your reviews. One thing stands out: When you love something, you're not shy about telling the world. So, we've rounded up the top 20 recipes that you're wild about, that you've OMG'd about, and that you've joined the community just so you could rave about. Take a look -- did your favorites make the list?

1. Chantal's New York Cheesecake

"OMG! THE BEST CHEESECAKE EVER!" -- Mandy

Photo by Allrecipes Magazine

2. Oven Roasted Parmesan Potatoes

"I never leave reviews, but I just had to say these are the BEST roasted potatoes." -- Lynda

3. Apple Harvest Pound Cake with Caramel Glaze

"Wow! After making this cake I knew it would go over well, but I had no clue how EVERYONE would rave about it." -- Marissa G

Photo by kitman

4. Restaurant-Style Coleslaw I

"Eureka! I've searched high and low for a good coleslaw recipe and finally! This is so good, I want to give it more than five stars!" -- hippiechick

Photo by Montana

5. Yummy Lemon Coconut Loaf

"OMGoodness! I need more stars! The combination of lemon and coconut is so good! Even Hubby, who is not a fan of lemon, really liked this. The flavor was even better the next morning." -- SHORECOOK

Photo by naples34102

6. Grilled Bacon Jalapeno Wraps

"Good stuff! The combination is a taste bud bonanza!" -- happychef1

7. Award Winning Peaches and Cream Pie

"This is soooooo good! I absolutely love this pie! It doesn't deserve five stars...it deserves 1 million stars!!!" -- pink-loves-orange

Photo by SHORECOOK

8. Classic Spanish Sangria

"A 10-star recipe! I am known by my friends and family as making the best sangria ever...and this is the recipe I use." -- ROOKIECOOKIE1

Photo by Meredith
| Credit: Meredith

9. Key Lime Pie VII

"Just three letters can sum up this recipe...OMG. I am not a key lime pie fan but this was amazing." -- Debby Marney Mattingly

Photo by SpenceMama

10. Best Steak Marinade in Existence

"The truth is in the title! I use this recipe all the time, so good." — storewell879

Photo by Christina
| Credit: Christina

11. Unbelievable Rolls

"OMG! This is a wonderful wonderful recipe! It lives up to its name. It was my first time ever making bread and they [the rolls] turned out really nice and soft." — dottology

Photo by Ember's Kitchen

12. World's Best Lasagna

"Whooo! Whooo! This was my first-ever attempt at lasagna of any kind and my boyfriend went CRAZY for it!" -- Dieck

Photo by The Wicked Noodle

13. The Best Lemon Bars

"These lemon bars are just PHENOMENAL. Easy, and they have made me FAMOUS at Christmastime. -- Sharon

Photo by Lela

14. Fluffy Pancakes

"This is the best pancake recipe EVER! No more boxed pancakes for me! And I usually don't rate any recipe!" -- krazievue

Photo by House of Aqua

15. Too Much Chocolate Cake

"Oh my goodness...this cake is PERFECTION!! It was the easiest and most yummiest chocolate cake ever." -- GAMOM2

Photo by Amber Dehn-Keonig

16. Grandmother's Pound Cake II

Mmm...This Cake Tastes Sooooo Good! I can eat this for a lifetime and never stop! THAT'S JUST A SAYING TO DESCRIBE THE GOOD TASTE! -- CookingMamaGirl

Photo by Meredith

17. Hot Fudge Sauce II

"Wow! Is this good! No, it's fantastic! Made exactly as recipe is stated! I will be making this a lot. Thank you so much!" -- icelady1392us1932

Photo by Meredith

18. Scott Hibb's Amazing Whiskey

Grilled Baby Back Ribs

"MAKE THIS RECIPE! DO NOT CHANGE A THING! I made this for my mom for Mother's Day and OMG! these are the absolute best ribs you will ever taste!" -- LESLIE34

Photo by ChristineM

19. Creamy Rice Pudding

"WOW. This is so good it's insane." -- MANAWOLF

Photo by TwinSoul_11:11

20. Death by Chocolate Mousse

"OH-MY-GOD! The name of this recipe really justifies the result! This is highly recommended for the chocoholics who need a satisfying chocolate fix!" -- domesticgoddess

Photo by abapplez
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com