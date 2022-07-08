Stuffed Cookies Are Here And They're What Dessert Dreams Are Made Of

Can't find them in stores? Don't worry — we've got the copycat recipes you need.

A classic cookie is getting a delicious upgrade this summer. This month, you'll see two new Nestlé Toll House cookies hitting grocery store shelves — and they're the brand's biggest cookies ever.

Toll House is launching cookie dough stuffed with a decadent, gooey filling — including Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling and Double Chocolate Cookie Dough with Salted Caramel Filling.

The cookie dough will be sold in the refrigerated section alongside other Toll House options. But, thanks to all that delicious filling, the stuffed cookies are three times bigger than the original cookies. Each package, which costs $3.99, comes with four bakery-style jumbo cookies that are ready to bake.

So whether you're craving a classic Toll House cookie with a little extra chocolate or want something that combines salty and sweet, these two new cookie doughs are something to look for on your next shopping trip.

How To Make Stuffed Cookies at Home

If you can't wait that long or they aren't available near you, then you're in for a treat. We have some stuffed cookie recipes that should tide you over until you can find the Toll House cookies — or if you just want a homemade alternative.

If you think you'll be a fan of the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling, then try user thymeforpineapple's recipe for Fudge-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies. If you think you'll be a fan of the Double Chocolate Cookie Dough with Salted Caramel filling, then try this recipe for Caramel Filled Chocolate Cookies.

They're super easy to make, all you have to do is form the cookie dough around your desired filling. Plus, you don't have to stop at just fudge or caramel, you could stuff cookies with cheesecake, Oreos, peanut butter, Snickers, or any other sweets you want.

Toll House Stuffed Cookie Dough vs. Toll House Traditional Cookie Dough

We got our hands on both flavors of the new Toll House stuffed cookie dough, so we put it to the test next to the original Toll House refrigerated cookie dough.

The regular Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough retails between $2.50 and $3.99, depending on where you shop, and makes 24 cookies. The new stuffed cookie dough retails for $3.99 and makes four cookies — however, the stuffed cookies claim to be "nearly three times bigger" than the original. For reference, the new stuffed cookie dough comes in an eight-ounce package, while the traditional cookie dough comes in a 16.5-ounce package.

When it comes to baking times, the stuffed cookies take longer because they're larger. The stuffed cookies bake for 15-18 minutes, while the regular cookies bake for 11-12 minutes.

Nestle Toll House Stuffed Cookies and Toll House chocolate chip cookie Credit: Bailey Fink

In terms of sizing, the stuffed cookies are definitely wider and taller than the original. However, maybe only two times bigger, not three. It's also worth noting that the chocolate fudge-stuffed cookie was bigger than the salted-caramel stuffed cookie.