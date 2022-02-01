How to Make the Yogurt Custard Toast That's All Over Tiktok
Sometimes all you need to feel fancy is a refined upgrade on an easy classic. That's exactly why fancy toast, whether it's topped with avocado, poached eggs, or a combination of ricotta cheese and jam has such a strong hold on eaters — it's elegant without taking up too much time or energy, and it's a fun way to reinvent one of the simplest dishes around. And yes, it was only a matter of time before fancy toast took over Tiktok.
A while back, yet another fancy iteration of toast took over social media — meet yogurt custard toast, which utilizes Tiktok's favorite appliance: the air fryer. This recipe comes courtesy of @logaagm, who is a pretty talented home cook and creator. He's also come up with other takes on this toast, like this Christmasy version made with vanilla Greek yogurt, chocolate chips, and colorful sprinkles.
How to Make Yogurt Custard Toast
Ingredients:
- 3 slices white sandwich or brioche bread
- 1 small container lemon-flavored Greek yogurt (or the flavor of your choice)
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp. maple syrup
- Fresh blueberries (or fruit of your choice)
- Powdered sugar, to taste
- Salt, to taste
Directions:
- Combine yogurt, egg, maple syrup, and a pinch of salt with a whisk in a small mixing bowl.
- Lightly push down the center in each slice of bread to make a well. Pour the yogurt mixture into the well and add fresh blueberries.
- Cook in the air fryer at 375 degrees F for 6-8 minutes. You can also cook at the same temperature and duration in your oven. Top with powdered sugar.
