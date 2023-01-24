We Tried the Viral TikTok Tortilla Toaster Hack—And Made it Even Better

We don't mean to brag, but we think we've just uncovered the single best use for your toaster that you'll learn in 2023. Sure, that's a pretty bold statement, but hear us out: With this toaster hack, you can make a crispy, cheesy, no-prep, no-clean-up, satisfying salty snack in minutes, in the form of a toaster quesadilla.

No, not that one. The TikTok toasterdilla you might remember from 2020 is about to be dethroned— it can make a mess in the toaster and has an inadequate tortilla-to-cheese ratio. This updated toaster quesadilla is so brilliant, yet so simple, it'll leave you saying: "Why didn't I think of that?"

What Is the TikTok Tortilla Toaster Hack?

It all started with this viral TikTok video of a flour tortilla being transformed into a pita-style pocket.

Here's how it works. Have you ever microwaved a tortilla only to find it growing two inches in height right before your eyes? Heating the tortilla creates steam in the dough, and when trapped inside, the steam creates a fluffy air pocket.

But, unlike microwaving, which leaves the heated tortilla moist, flimsy, and deflated, toasting chars and dries it out as it heats, allowing the tortilla to hold the perfectly puffed shape. Slice it open and you have the easiest-ever tortilla pocket. Fill it with meat, cheese, lettuce, and tomato and you have yourself a whole meal.

Or, you can take this hack one step further.

As soon as we saw this TikTok video we started scheming. "Could you make a single-serve quesadilla, start to finish, in a toaster?" Believe it or not, you can. All you have to do is fill the open tortilla with heaps of shredded cheese, then, pop it back in for an additional round of toasting. In 3 minutes or less, your quesadilla is ready.

There are several reasons why we're so obsessed with this method, but we'll stick to the highlights: All you need is a regular ol' toaster (that means dorm room-friendly!), it requires no more than two ingredients, and it has the ideal ratio of melty cheese to crispy shell.

This is far from the traditional way of cooking quesadillas, but in a pinch, it'll satisfy your salty snack craving without dirtying a single dish.

How to Make a Quesadilla in the Toaster

Grab a street-taco sized flour tortilla and toast it on low heat (the tortilla will burn quickly if the temperature is too high). For the best results, preheat the toaster for a minute or two before you begin. Once it's toasted, take a serrated knife and carefully poke it into the seam. Carefully cut along the edge until the opening is three to four inches wide.

Be careful to avoid making any holes or tears in the tortilla as you're handling it—you don't want any cheese dripping through to the bottom of the toaster as it could pose a fire hazard. But using one of these mess-preventing Toastabags will give you an extra level of security.

Stuff the opening with as much shredded cheese as you'd like (roughly 2-5 tablespoons), making sure its evenly distributed around the tortilla. Close the top, then drop the tortilla back in the toaster and cook on low for a second time. Depending on how hot your toaster gets, you may want to rotate it once and toast for a third round.

If you went a little out of control on the cheese (we get it) to the point where it doesn't melt entirely, just pop the quesadilla in the microwave for 10 seconds to ensure every strand is nice and gooey.

Feel free to add your other favorite fillings as well, then top the crispy snack with sour cream, guacamole, and your other favorite quesadilla additions.