This Viral TikTok & YouTube Creator Taught Me How to Catch Ice Cream

Creator Dylan Lemay is known for many things: his TikTok and YouTube viral videos are infamous for their POV shots, seamless loops, inspirational voice-overs, and most importantly, ice cream. After honing his skills working at Cold Stone Creamery for years, Dylan came up with the idea for spherical ice cream balls during the pandemic. The round shape, in addition to a hardened chocolate coating, make it easier to achieve Dylan's signature ability to catch and throw ice cream. His airborne antics have earned him a combined following of almost 15 million on social media and now he owns a brick-and-mortar ice cream shop in New York City. I dropped by Dylan's new shop, Catch'n Ice Cream, to learn from the master himself and find out how hard catch'n ice cream is after all.

We Visited Dylan Lemay's New Ice Cream Shop

Before we got into the nitty gritty of throw'n and catch'n, Dylan walked me through the process of how he makes his signature ice cream balls. First soft serve ice cream is piped into special spherical molds, then popped into a blast chiller to freeze solid quickly. From there, Dylan and his staff dip them in white or milk chocolate ganache, and add a variety of toppings ranging from Fruity Pebbles and Oreo crumbs to an entire sheet of cookie dough (Dylan's ideal cookie dough-ice cream ratio.) Catch'n keeps their freezers and cases at well below freezing temperature, so the coating hardens pretty quickly, and they're ready to toss in no time!

Ice cream balls coated in chocolate chip cookie dough and fruity pebbles, respectively, at Dylan Lemay's new shop, Catch'n Ice Cream. Credit: Regina Kemple/Courtesy of Catch'n Ice Cream

How to Throw Ice Cream Like Dylan Lemay

Now for the fun — and intimidating — part! First, I grabbed two spades, Dylan's signature tool for scooping, smashing, tossing, and catching all things icy. A cross between an ice cream scoop and a spatula, the metal spades have a slight curve with a flat edge that's ideal for or cutting into hard ice cream. As per Dylan's instructions, I grabbed my preferred ice cream ball (Fruity Pebbles) and brought it over to a cold stone station for mixing. From there I smashed, chopped, and folded the crunchy coating into the creamy ice cream center until it was uniformly mixed, then formed it back into a ball. Then I was ready to throw!

Dylan's top tips? First, always throw with one spade and catch with two. That gives you a bigger surface area on which to catch. Second — and most importantly — don't be afraid to drop it! According to Dylan, the biggest hurdle to ice cream throwin' success is fear. "Chuck it as if you were throwing to the ceiling." After a few failed attempts to launch, I aimed for the ceiling and voila! Ice cream throwing success. As for the catching? "If you can catch a ball, you can catch ice cream", he assured me (Catch'n even sells foam balls the same size as the ice cream for customers to practice with!). And I must say, it is easier than it looks! I would be lying if I told you I didn't drop any, but after a little practice, I was throwing and catching with ease. Apparently I did alright, as Dylan even went as far as to offer me a job if I ever want one.

TikTok Creator Dylan Lemay carries a tray of ice cream balls in his NYC shop Catch'n Ice Cream Credit: Regina Kemple/Courtesy of Catch'n Ice Cream