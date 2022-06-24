You might be seeing videos all over TikTok for the magic slushy cup that turns any drink into a slushy in seconds. Or maybe you remember a similar slushy cup in commercials from your childhood.

We got sucked in and decided to test out the slushy cup's ability to make adult-only slushies. Boozy slushies are a summertime must-have, so can you use the viral slushy cup to make them?

Does the TikTok Slushy Cup Work?

For our test we went with two delicious, boozy classics: frosé and a frozen margarita.

To start, you have to remember to freeze the slushy cup. It takes a good five to six hours to really freeze completely. And you want it as frozen as it can get so that it has a lot of power to freeze your liquid.

Slushy Cup and glass of frozen watermelon frose Credit: Bailey Fink

For the frosè, we used user Julie Hubert's Watermelon Frose recipe and did everything except freeze the rosè into ice cubes. So after the simple syrup was done (and cooled) and the frozen watermelon was blended into a puree, we were ready to assemble the cocktail.

Let us preface this by saying the slushy cup does not hold as much liquid as you think it does. So, even cutting the recipe down to one serving was too much liquid for the cup. Basically, you'll get half of a single serving from one go in the slushy cup.

Now comes the fun part: the squeezing. Be prepared for your hands to get super cold as you squeeze the cup to start the freezing process. This is where the "magic" happens. The frozen cup will begin freeze the liquid and keeping it moving forms those small ice crystals.

Overhead view of slushy cup with frose Credit: Bailey Fink

When we were squeezing the cup, it really looked like it was working to create frosé. However, after the cup had transferred all its frostiness to the liquid and we poured it into the glass, we realized we were wrong. The cup definitely gave the wine a slight slushy consistency, but it would need about 5 more minutes of squeezing (with a still-frozen cup) to make a good frosé.

As soon as the "slushy" hit the glass it started to melt back into regular wine. Not to mention, you only get a few sips before it's gone.

Slushy cup with glass of strawberry margarita Credit: Bailey Fink

And sadly, we had a similar experience making frozen margaritas. We used user JTWTECH's Ultimate Frozen Strawberry Margarita recipe for the test, and it was an even bigger fail than the frosé. Once again, we used all the frozen ingredients that the recipe calls for — including strawberries and frozen limeade concentrate. We blended them into a puree and added it to the slushy cup alongside the tequila and triple sec. This time, the slushy cup barely froze the liquid. It was just a margarita on the rocks with some frozen strawberries.

Slushy cup with glass of Pepsi slushy and Pepsi bottle Credit: Bailey Fink

To make sure that the cup truly works, we then tested it with some good, old fashioned Pepsi. This time, the slushy cup did exactly what it says it does: made a cold Pepsi slushy. However, the cup broke halfway through the slushy-making.

Overall, the slushy cup was a huge failure and it's probably better to save your money and use a different appliance to make a frozen boozy concoction.

How to Make Great Boozy Slushies

Don't worry, we won't leave you hanging — here are some tips for making real, delicious frozen cocktails.

Use a Blender

Sure, the slushy cup was fun for about five seconds. And it's probably great for kids to watch the magic. However, a blender is just as easy and will actually result in a slushy that stays frozen.

Any old blender will do — just add ice cubes to your normal cocktail recipe and blend to a slushy consistency. Or if you want to get fancy, you can use a slushy machine or margarita machine — then you can always have frozen cocktails on hand.

Try Ice Cube Trays

This trick will only work for alcohol that freezes — like wine. When making frosé, or another frozen wine slushy, pour your wine into ice cube trays and freeze them for a few hours. This will eliminate the need for regular ice cubes in the slushy, so it won't water your cocktail down.

Opt for Frozen Fruit

We love store-bought shortcuts. And this one will certainly save you a lot of time because you won't have to cut the fresh fruit and freeze it yourself. Plus, using anything that's pre-frozen will ensure your slushy gets a good consistency and will eliminate the need for extra ice.

Chill Your Ingredients