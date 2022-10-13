Listen, I love pancakes. I used to be a waffle gal, but as an adult when I learned what it took to clean a waffle iron, I switched to team pancake. I'll also preface with this: I like 'em thick and fluffy. Give those thin flapjacks with crispy edges to the dog because I want my pancakes to eat like actual cake. Isn't that the point? They're a way to eat cake for breakfast without judgment.

So when I saw pancake spaghetti trending on TikTok, I scoffed. "Who in their right mind would A) take the time to pipe out rows of pancake batter and B) want to eat thin and what I assumed, crispy, strands of what could have been a light and fluffy, perfectly golden pancake?

What Is Pancake Spaghetti?

Introduced to TikTok in a video posted by @brianaarchuleta, Pancake Spaghetti is a breakfast creation supposedly invented by the user's husband who likes to call them "squiggle cakes."

In the video we see thin lines of pancake batter cooking on a griddle, then being scooped up in a bowl, dusted with powdered sugar, and drizzled with maple syrup. A fork goes in for that classic spaghetti twirl and there's no doubt: this is pancakes in pasta form.

My first thought was "No, absolutely not." I feared the task would be too time-consuming and tedious. Not to mention that those thin strands would cook so quickly — wouldn't they get all crunchy and lose the tender bite that makes a pancake so tempting?

How to Make Pancake Spaghetti

My curiosity got the best of me and I set out to make them myself. I whipped up my favorite pancake mix according to package directions, heated a greased griddle over medium heat, and then tried to take a shortcut. Rather than trying to messily transfer the batter to a piping bag or dirty a squeeze bottle, I would make the thin strands with my whisk. I thought flicking my wrist back and forth with the whisk drenched in pancake batter would create those nice thin lines on my griddle with ease. It did not. So here's what to do instead:

Make pancake mix according to package directions. Alternatively, use your favorite pancake recipe, but only prepare the batter. Transfer the batter to a squeeze bottle, piping bag, or a zip-top plastic bag with the corner snipped off. Pipe thin lines in rows onto a greased griddle set over medium heat. Let cook until bubbles form on top of the strands and the batter looks dry. Transfer the strands to a bowl and repeat with the remaining batter.

Is Pancake Spaghetti Worth the Hype?

Yes and no. I will say: Pancake Spaghetti surprised me. I was afraid it would be too crispy, other Allrecipes editors feared it would be undercooked due to the lack of flipping. Well, it was neither. The griddle side gets a crisp edge like a normal pancake would and since it's piped so thin, the batter has no problem cooking through to create a pancake experience that is slightly crisp with a soft, twirlable texture, too.

As far as taste goes, it tastes like pancakes. And loaded up with your favorite toppings, the flavor is there. What I didn't love about them, however, is that they do feel a little dry and less tender than a traditional pancake. Plus, I still maintain that making regular pancakes is easier and less messy.

The Bottom Line

For me, nothing beats a short stack of thick, fluffy, tender flapjacks. But you may just find me making these with my niece and nephew for a fun activity on a weekend morning. I mean can you imagine a sleepover crew waking up to something as silly as pancake spaghetti? It's the new "pancake cereal." The fun of it all is worth the mess… On occasion.