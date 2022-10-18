Cooking is really great, but let's address the elephant in the room, it can be messy work. Especially if you're using cooking oil—and, let's face it, you're almost always using cooking oil.

We'll be the first to admit that we dried cleaning oil splatters off the stove after dinner. Not to mention the shirts we've lost to oil splatters—and then there's the hot oil that jumps onto your skin. That's why when we saw this hack from everyone's favorite TikTok grandma @brunchwithbabs, better known as Babs, for preventing oil splatter, we ran to the kitchen to try it.

"Here's a little grandma hack: If you don't want your oil to splatter when you put something in a hot-oiled pan, add a little salt to it. It'll keep the splatter down," Babs says in the video.

Now, she's not talking about adding salt to oil if you're deep frying something—this trick is for when you're cooking something, like meat, fish, or veggies, in a pan with a small amount of oil to lubricate the pan and add a depth of flavor to your food.

For example, we tried this hack while making breakfast sausage, mushrooms and peppers, and meatballs. We also wanted to take it one step further and see if it worked in the oven too, because cleaning oil splatters off your oven walls is even worse than cleaning the stovetop. To put it to a true test, we went with one of the messiest oven meals: roasted chicken.

We know there are a few skeptics out there (us included), so here's what we found out.

We Tested Babs' Oil Splatter Prevention Hack

Breakfast Sausage

As soon as I put the links in the pan, I was sure this trick wasn't going to work. The second the sausage hit both the salted and unsalted oil, it sent splatters flying. However, the longer the sausage cooked, the more my doubts dissolved.

Sure, the salted oil was zinging into the air, but nowhere near as much as the unsalted oil was. In the end, not only was the unsalted oil all over my stove, but it also managed to reach the countertop around it, the microwave above it, the floor, and me. While the salted oil was only on the stovetop.

Of course, I'd prefer no oil flinging out of the pan, but I can't complain about the salted oil's performance. It resulted in much less clean-up—and no oil burns on my arms or oil stains on my shirt.

Peppers & Mushrooms

The reason oil spits out of the pan is that the water is reacting with the hot oil. Water and oil don't like each other, so when water vaporizes under the oil's surface, it causes the oil to splatter.

That's why it's so easy for oil to splatter when you're sautéing something like vegetables that you just washed. If you don't dry your veggies thoroughly before adding them to the pan, you're adding extra water to the oil—since a lot of times there's already water from the vegetables themselves.

I sautéed peppers and mushrooms in one pan with salted oil and one with unsalted oil. The salted oil made a world of difference. As soon as I dropped the veggies into the unsalted oil, the oil was spitting all over the place.

Even when the vegetables were just sitting in the unsalted oil, the oil was splattering.

The salted oil didn't start spitting until I stirred the veggies. Even then, it was much less than the unsalted oil—and not as high or as far-reaching.

Meatballs

I half expected the meatballs to perform like the breakfast sausage—meaning both oils would splatter, but the salted oil would splatter less.

However, in this scenario, the salted oil almost never splattered. While the unsalted oil was jumping around the entire time, the salted oil only spit a little bit when I turned the meatballs. Even then it didn't jump as high as the unsalted oil jumped.

So no hot oil on my arms or my clothes and very minimal oil splatter on my stovetop.

Roasted Chicken

Ok, expecting this one to work was definitely a long shot. Babs never said it would work in the oven—maybe it would for a regular sheet pan meal with fewer juices. However, making a roast chicken was just as messy as usual, even with adding salt to the pan.

Tenting the chicken with aluminum foil for as long as you can is still your best bet for reducing splatter—I like cooking it with foil on top of the chicken for half of the cooking time and removing it for the second halve so the skin still gets crispy while reducing at least some of the splatter.

The Verdict

The moral of the story is that I shouldn't have doubted Babs.

Sure, adding salt to the pan didn't stop the oil splatter completely, but it did drastically decrease the amount.

This incredibly simple hack makes cleanup easier and might even make cooking a little less hazardous. It really is a win all-around, and one that I will be doing every time I pan fry from now on.