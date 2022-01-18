5 TikTok Decluttering Hacks That Actually Work

If you feel like you've heard it all when it comes to decluttering, you're not alone. Sometimes it can feel like you've tried every trick in the book and your house is still cluttered somehow. Luckily TikTok is here to help you easily declutter your home with fresh tips that actually work.

If you're not on organization TikTok, don't worry, we scoured the app and found the best decluttering hacks that are worth trying. Instead of cluttering your brain with more words, let's dive straight into the tips and tricks for decluttering your home.

1. Start Small

Decluttering doesn't have to be a major project. Just follow @lexgetsyouorganized's video and remove basic things from your home like unused kitchen utensils, duplicate items, storage containers with no lids, and ratty towels that you never use.

We're sure you can find at least one of these items to throw away in the next 30 seconds, and if that's all the time you have for today, that's okay! Just do the same trick tomorrow.

2. Use the Four Basket Method

You may have heard of the four-basket method before, but @gillaleighhome.designs shows you just how easy it can be. Simply label one basket keep, one sell, one donate, and one throw away. Then go through each room filling up the respective basket with items you want to declutter.

And, please, don't leave your donate bag in the trunk of your car for six months. Get that clutter out of your possession!

3. Use the Magic Number Method

Before you start your decluttering project, use @littlehomeorganised's approach to pre-plan with "the magic number." The magic number is a number you select before you start decluttering and it is the number of each item that you will keep. You want to choose the magic number before you start going through your items and getting attached.

The magic number can be different for every person and for every item, but setting that boundary before you start decluttering will help you stick with it.

The example @littlehomeorganised used in this video is for decluttering cups. If you like to have one cup at home, plus one cup on the go, plus one cup for guests then you would keep three cups and multiply that number by the people in your household — so for a household of four, you would keep 12 cups. The number can be higher or lower depending on your needs.

4. Try the Clothing Hanger Trick

If you're trying to declutter your closet, you'll want to try this trick @mindfulness.with.mads details in this decluttering tips video. Flip all of the hangers in your closet so they're facing out, and as you wear an article of clothing flip the hanger back the correct way. At the end of a four- or six-month timeframe, the hangers that are still flipped forward are clothes that you don't wear, and thus clothes you can get rid of.

You can start this trick anytime, but make sure it's a timeframe when you actually get dressed and go places. Because if you're working from home every day, chances are your slacks will stay facing forward for those six months.

5. Start the 30-Day Minimalism Challenge

Decluttering can be a lot of work, especially if you want to declutter your whole house. So break it down with this 30-day challenge that TikTokers are loving, including @naomileanage.

You can complete the minimalism challenge in two ways: The first way is getting rid of one item on day one, two items on day two, three items on day three, and so on until you get rid of 30 items on day 30. By the end, you'll have gotten rid of 465 items cluttering your home.

But, if that sounds like a lot of items, you can just try getting rid of one item a day for 30 days straight so you'll have 30 items decluttered by the end.

Every item doesn't have to be something massive; it can simply be an old pen that's out of ink that you've been meaning to throw away. It's OK to complete this challenge in a way that works for you.