These Cucumber Cutting Hacks Will Level-Up Any Cucumber Salad

TikTok strikes again with these easy techniques that will have everyone impressed with your knife skills.

Cucumber salad is a favorite light and refreshing summer side, and this season TikTokers are leveling it up with two fancy (but oh so easy) cutting hacks. These cuts make noodle-like shapes out of the cucumbers, allowing them to soak up and hold onto the dressing. These sleek and beautiful styles will make your homemade cucumber salad look like a gourmet dish.

The two techniques, spiral or ribbon, work best with different styles of cucumbers. Persian cucumbers are great for the spiral technique because they have a smaller size and fewer seeds, while the ribbon technique can be used with any size cuke.

Once the cucumbers are cut, salt them well and let sit for 20 minutes to an hour before rinsing with cold water and drying. The salt will draw out any excess moisture and prevent your salad from being too watery.

One of our go-to recipes to pair with these cucumbers is a spicy-sweet sesame dressing made with rice vinegar, garlic, ginger, and sesame oil. It makes a large amount, so be sure to store leftover sauce for a week of delicious salads.

How to Make Spiral-Cut Cucumbers

This fun accordion shape is commonly seen in Chinese cucumber salads and in Korean cucumber kimchi, but can be done for any cucumber salad recipe you like.

On a cutting board, place two chopsticks on either side of a small cucumber. Using a sharp knife, make cuts on a 45 degree angle in one direction, cutting almost all the way though, but not completely (just until you hit the chopsticks). Make these cuts about ⅛ inch apart.

Flip the cucumber over to the opposite side and make cuts at a 90 degree angle, perpendicular to the chopsticks, at a similar distance apart.

How to Make Thin Cucumber Ribbons

Don't want to drag out your mandolin or risk a hand-slicing injury? Reach for your peeler instead. That's right! It's not just for peeling, it's great for making ultra-thin cuts too.