The TikTok-Famous "Croiffle" Is Easier To Make Than You'd Think

Don't get us wrong, we love a classic butter croissant. But, we just discovered a new way to enjoy the same flaky, crispy pastry layers in what is possibly the best breakfast mash-up of all time. It's decadent, customizable, and just as easy to make as your morning toast.

Popularized in South Korea, the croiffle (or croffle) is simply a croissant cooked in a waffle maker. The TikTok-famous treat is the latest addition to the croissant-variant family, next to cruffins, cronuts, and even these stuff-able croissant cones. Who knew the flaky French pastry was so versatile?

You might wonder why anyone would want to crush the fluffy, puffy layers of a croissant into a waffle mold, but here's why. The flaky, buttery layers expand to fill each divot of the hot waffle iron, creating a deliciously golden, crispy crust, but leaving the center soft and chewy. Often times, the dough is also rolled in sugar before pressing, which gives the pastry a sweet, crunchy caramelized crust.

The best part? These trendy treats are so fast and easy to make—you don't even need a single mixing bowl. There's only one ingredient standing between you and croiffles: pastry dough. From there, you can take them sweet or savory, to breakfast, lunchtime, or dessert. Whether you stuff them, top them, or dip them, these simple yet decadent pastries are the best of both breakfast worlds.

How to Make Croiffles 3 Ways

To make croiffles, you'll start with uncooked pastry dough, and we've found 3 options that work best: Frozen uncooked croissants (from your local bakery or grocery store), crescent roll dough, and puff pastry dough. Of course, you can make your own homemade croissant dough, but that takes a whole lot of the ease out of this process. The pre-made frozen croissants won't give you the option to stuff them, but you can still roll them in sugar (or cinnamon sugar) to add more flavor.

If using frozen dough, make sure it's thawed out completely before using. We recommend using the medium-low heat setting on your waffle machine to ensure the inside of the croiffle is fully cooked before the outside gets too brown. You can cook 1-2 croiffles at a time depending on the size of your waffle maker.

Croiffles with Frozen Croissant Dough

Preheat your waffle iron to medium-low heat, then spritz with cooking spray.

If desired, roll the thawed dough in sugar before cooking (it should stick with ease). Place the thawed dough on the waffle iron, close the lid, and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or until golden brown.

Croiffles with Crescent Roll Dough

Preheat your waffle iron to medium-low heat, then spritz with cooking spray.

On a lightly-floured surface, roll out the crescent roll dough with a rolling pin until it reaches an even thinness, being careful not to incorporate too much flour. Cut along the perforated lines. Place 1-2 tablespoons of your desired filling on the wide end of the dough and, starting on the wide end, roll the dough into a croissant shape.

Move the rolled dough to the waffle iron, close the lid, and cook for 1 ½ to 3 minutes, or until golden brown.

Croiffles with Puff Pastry Dough

Preheat your waffle iron to medium-low heat, then spritz with cooking spray.

On a lightly-floured surface, roll out the sheet of puff pastry dough with a rolling pin until you get a large rectangle with even thinness. Be careful not to incorporate too much flour. Using a knife or pizza cutter, cut out 8 long and thin triangles.

Place 1-2 tablespoons of your desired filling on the wide end of the triangle and, starting on the wide end, roll the dough into a croissant shape.

Move the rolled dough to the waffle iron, close the lid, and cook for 4-6 minutes, or until golden brown.

Croiffle Flavor Ideas

When a recipe is this easy, it's almost begging to be amped up with some culinary creativity. However you choose to fill your croiffle, be careful not to overstuff the dough or it'll seep out the sides of the pastry and potentially burn—one to two tablespoons should do the trick. Here are a few ideas for filling these crispy creations: