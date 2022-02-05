This Crinkle Cake Is a Genius Way to Use Phyllo Dough
Crispy, airy, and light, phyllo dough makes brilliant desserts. Even with its seemingly flaky and fragile texture, it absorbs elements like butter, custard, and sugar without losing its consistency, and holds its own against heavier ingredients like honey and nuts.
Back in December, TikTok user @ramenasaidwow shared the recipe for her phyllo dough-based crinkle cake, which she calls the cornerstone of her baking business. It has since and deservedly gone viral for both its ease and its adaptability — this is a dessert that will work with just about any flavor or topping, from white chocolate and raspberries to Fruity Pebbles.
We tried out the crinkle cake for ourselves, and it was just as delicious as promised. Ramena's recipes have a strong Mediterranean and Middle Eastern influence, so you like Ramena's crinkle cake, you'll probably enjoy desserts such as baklava and kanafa. We also have a recipe for homemade phyllo dough, courtesy of Chef John, if you'd like to take a stab at making this cake from scratch.
Get the Recipe: Homemade Phyllo (or Filo) Dough
How to Make Crinkle Cake
Recipe by Ramena Avakian
Ingredients:
- 1 roll phyllo dough
- 2 sticks butter, melted
- 1 cup milk
- 2 eggs
- 2 cup granulated sugar, separated
- 1 splash vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup water
Directions:
- Gently fold each layer of phyllo dough in half and bunch it up accordion-style. Lay into a rectangular pan until it's full. Bake at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes.
- Remove pan and evenly pour melted butter over dough. Return to oven and bake for 10 more minutes.
- Combine milk, eggs, 1 cup of sugar, and vanilla extract with a whisk to form custard. Remove pan from oven and evenly pour custard over phyllo dough. Return pan to oven and bake for 30-40 minutes, until golden brown.
Get the Recipe: Crinkle Cake (courtesy of @ramenasaidwow)
