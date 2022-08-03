TikTok's Condiment Claire Is Here to Answer All Your Condiment Questions

Claire Dinhut, otherwise known as Condiment Claire, started on her path to TikTok fame shortly after moving to London from L.A. during lockdown. Carving out a niche within the #foodtok space, her channel is a condiment fanatic's dream — bursting with recommendations, creative pairings, and supermarket hauls from across the globe. We spoke with Dinhut to get the low-down on all things condiments.

What are your top 5 go-to condiments, no matter where in the world you are?

My number one has to be Dijon mustard because — that's just me! Soy sauce is my number two. I love soy sauce and Japanese food, so I incorporate it regularly. It also works with so much. Good salted butter would be my third. For my fourth, I love cinnamon. It's great on popcorn, fruit and so on, especially when paired with a sprinkle of salt. For my final one, I'm going to go for anchovies. I like to argue the fact that they are, in fact, a condiment. A lot of people find that controversial!

What are some unusual condiment combinations you recommend everyone try?

When I make pancakes, I always do it with soy sauce and maple syrup. Soy is also fantastic with vanilla ice cream because it has that sweet little aftertaste. It's also good on scrambled eggs. Currently, I'm obsessed with a South African chutney called Mrs. H.S. Balls', which you can find in big supermarkets or on Amazon Prime. It has apricots, peaches, and some cinnamon in there; it's fantastic. It's really good with savory meats, rice, and even on toast with salted butter. Another chutney combination I love is Branston pickle (an English staple) on avocado toast. I tried the watermelon with yellow mustard trend and didn't understand it, but it made me try weird condiments with melon, and now my mom and I love adding ponzu on top.

There's been a mustard shortage this summer after harvests were low in France and Canada due to climate change. How do you think this will affect cuisine as we know it?

I really noticed the shortage when I went to visit my dad in France. There's usually a huge section dedicated to mustard in any French supermarket, with about 200 jars, and there was not one on the shelf when we went. They were also limiting customers to one pot per person. When we went to our local bistro and ordered steak tartare, which is traditionally made with mustard and comes with fries and Dijon; none appeared. The waiter looked devastated when I asked for a side, telling me they hadn't had any in weeks. They explained how hard it had been for them, as over half of their classic French menu uses mustard. It's been a massive blow as they've been struggling to find ways to recreate a similar flavor but can't — the mustard seed is so distinctive that there's nothing else that tastes like it. These bistros that have been around for over 100 years now have to find new recipes that aren't necessarily French. Hopefully, the mustard shortage doesn't last too long, but if it does, it's going to change French cuisine forever, which is almost unfathomable.

How is condiment culture different in London and France versus the U.S.?

I didn't know anything about chutney and pickle culture before I moved to London. I got here and went to my local Marks & Spencer (a popular U.K. supermarket chain), and there was a whole wall of chutneys and pickles. Then I tried a ploughman's lunch, which is essentially cheddar, bread and pickle, and I was like, wow!

Condiments are so big in France, so it was something that I grew up with. Any sandwich you get, even at a gas station, always has a layer of mustard and mayo. In the morning, a typical breakfast would be baguette and jam. In the evening, you have a cheese and meat board with wine jelly. If you think about France as a country, even going there as a tourist, you get a crêpe on the side of the street, and you're asked what filling you want. Are you a sugar and lemon person? Chestnut spread? Nutella and banana? Condiments are on the table for every single meal in France.

Mexican food is so prevalent in Los Angeles. You go to a taco shop and have a whole range of condiments — lime, salsa verde, and various hot sauces. Growing up in two very different countries, the City of Los Angeles and the middle of nowhere in France, both incorporate condiments in every meal of the day. I love that condiments help people learn about other cultures at an affordable price point.

You're a self-proclaimed mustard aficionado. Which types are best for what?

Dijon for salad dressings and marinades because it gives a kick. I like grainy mustard in a wrap because it provides texture and is milder in flavor. Honey mustard is great for dipping. If you're doing a crudité platter, try it with that. For a barbecue with hot dogs, burgers, etc. it's got to be classic yellow mustard. Then when it comes to more specialty mustards, like truffle Dijon or garlic and shallot — those are fantastic with good meat, like a roasted chicken or steak, because you can really taste it.

Which condiments are good to make at home?

I love making my own ketchup because I like mine to taste very tomatoey, and it's so easy to do. Just buy some tomato concentrate from the store and add whatever spices and seasonings you want. I make a Bloody Mary ketchup that uses celery salt and Tabasco, for example. Making your own salted butter is also such a fun activity. You can buy little Kilner jars on Amazon for $20 and use it to whip by hand. If you're hosting a brunch, it's always a nice touch to have some homemade butter on the table.