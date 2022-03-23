We're Obsessed With This Boozy Ice Cream Shop — And So Is TikTok

Nothing will get you quite as excited for summer as boozy ice cream, and that's why Tipsy Cow's Boozy Ice Cream shop in New Braunfels, TX should be on everybody's bucket list. As soon as I saw this shop on TikTok, I knew it'd be worth the trip (and honestly, I'll be back for the Southern Pecan Pie flavor at least once a week).

I was lucky enough to go behind the scenes at the ice cream shop to see just how this buzz-worthy ice cream is made — specifically, a batch of the seasonal Irish Cookies and Creme (which was unreal). The owner, Mike Chase, explained the alcohol content plays a factor in how well the ice cream will freeze, so there is a bit of experimentation involved in the creation of each new boozy flavor. Too much alcohol and the ice cream will be too soft to scoop.

After tasting almost all of the 10 boozy flavors, I couldn't believe how well the alcohol actually balanced out and enhanced the sweet flavors of the ice cream. Chase said the majority of the flavor inspiration comes from customer suggestions, TikTok comments, or simply walking around the liquor store. Some flavors that might start off as kid-friendly lend themselves to unique liquors, like the peanut butter whiskey in their Butterfinger flavor.

"It's not just having alcohol in the ice cream, it's making the best ice cream that we possibly can. The easiest way to do it is to have a complimentary flavored alcohol product go into that ice cream," said Chase.

The family-owned small business has been around since May 2018, but it wasn't until owner Mike Chase's son, Grant Chase, made a TikTok that brought the shop to viral status. I was told that after the overnight explosion in TikTok marketing, their busiest day ever occured on an overcast day that reached about 40 degrees... in Texas.

The top flavors ordered at Tipsy Cow include Southern Pecan Pie (I personally took home a pint), Vanilla Bourbon Brown Sugar, and Bailey's Salted Caramel. Bananas Foster and Kahlua Almond Fudge are also crowd favorites, but be on the lookout for Key Lime Pie to hit the menu for the spring and summer months. Prices range from $3.75 for a single scoop to $5.75 for a triple scoop. They also offer shakes, floats, and non-dairy options.

"We don't sell it to anybody that's under 21," said Chase. Even though the dessert is only 1-2% in alcohol content, employees check IDs at the counter to make sure they're not serving minors (unless, of course, it's a designated "kid flavor").