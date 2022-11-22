TikTok Taught Me: Your Cooler Is Your Best Hack for Thanksgiving Day

For cold AND hot purposes.

By
Annie Campbell
Annie Campbell
Annie Campbell

Annie Campbell is an Allrecipes video personality and producer who tries many of the trending foods you've been curious about on the internet. Her 'We Tried It' video series covers a wide variety of cooking content, from easy, 3-ingredient dishes and recreated restaurant favorites to fearlessly tasting the strangest food combinations on the internet.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022
create-space-with-a-cooler-3x2
Photo: Getty Images/Allrecipes

When it comes to the biggest cooking holiday of the year, every bit of kitchen space is essential, fridge and oven space included. Yet every year, despite our best efforts, that space gets overcrowded with pumpkin pies, green bean casseroles, and bottles of wine. Good news: This year, thanks to our favorite TikTok grandmother, Barbara "Babs" Costello, we learned a hack that just might save Thanksgiving.

According to Babs, the key to a stress-free holiday is prep, and in a recent video on her TikTok channel, she shared a number of holiday cooking hacks just in time for the big day. Among all the advice, ranging from how to wash potatoes in the dishwasher and warm mashed potatoes in a slow cooker, one tip stood out to us: how to hack your hard-sided cooler.

If you have a cooler, you can put it to use to help maximize kitchen space and eliminate Thanksgiving headaches. Whether you've run out of fridge space to hold all of your ingredients, or you're looking for a way to keep all your cooked dishes warm, your cooler is here to help. Here's how.

How To Turn Your Cooler Into a Mini Fridge

Before heading to the store for your holiday grocery haul, pre-chill your cooler for several hours to make it as chilly and long-lasting as possible. Then, when you're ready to unload your groceries into the fridge, you can move all of your non-essential Thanksgiving items (think the ketchup, O.J., etc.) into the chilled cooler to live until the holiday is over.

Just like that, you have a second fridge that you can store almost anywhere (most importantly—out of sight!). Decluttering your fridge the day before will not only give you space to store food and drinks, but also some mental breathing room before the chaos of the holiday ensues.

How To Turn Your Cooler Into a Hot Box

As crazy as it sounds, your 'cooler' can actually turn into a 'warmer.' Just pour a large pot of hot water into the cooler, close the lid, and let it sit for 5 minutes. Drain the water using the spout on the side of the cooler, then line the bottom with foil.

Rather than setting your oven at a low temperature to keep your hot foods nice and toasty, you can move those dishes to the "hot box" and put your oven back to work. The insulated cooler will trap the heat inside, keeping it the perfect warm-not-hot temperature to store rolls, mashed potatoes, and pies until you're ready to serve.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Person scooping leftovers into tupperware
TikTok's Favorite Grandma Just Shared Our New Favorite Hack for Thanksgiving Leftovers
Woman pouring olive oil into the skillet.
TikTok Taught Me This Hack for Preventing Oil Splatter While Cooking
overhead, looking down at a large bowl of mashed potatoes with melty butter on top
TikTok Taught Me: A Genius Trick for Making the Easiest Mashed Potatoes Ever
walmart-deals-logo-1x1
The Best Walmart Grocery Deals Under $10 for Your Thanksgiving Feast
Cranberry-Rosemary Prosecco Float in champagne glasses
4 Ice Cube Tray Hacks for Festive Holiday Mimosas
people reaching for side dishes around thanksgiving table
6 "Polite" Things You Do at Thanksgiving That Are Actually Rude
Donut Pan Egg Sandwiches
We've Found Another Use For Your Donut Pan — It'll Be Your New Favorite Breakfast Hack
Thanksgiving dinner complete with a roasted turkey on a bed of citrus and fresh herbs, gravy, a beet salad, mashed sweet potatoes and wine all on a purple tablecloth-lined table.
Which Holiday Foods Are Worth Making From Scratch Versus Buying From the Store?
Close up view of spinach dip in a bowl, with bread cubes and crackers on the side
15 Thanksgiving Recipes That Require Absolutely Zero Cooking
Amazon kitchen deals
Amazon's Kitchen Section Is Flooded With Early Black Friday Deals Up to 60% Off — These Are the 25 Worth Shopping
target-deals-storefront-1x1
The Best Target Grocery Deals Under $10 This Week
REI camping cookware
Right Now Is the Best Time to Snag Camping Cookware From REI—Get Deals Up to 55% Off
A slice of cranberry yuzu meringue pie from the Good Morning America pie contest.
'GMA' Voted This the Best Pie in America—Here Are the Ultimate Baker's Top 6 Tips
Giada DeLaurentiis holding a plate of chicken thighs.
Giada DeLaurentiis' Top Tips to Take the Stress Out of Thanksgiving
walmart black friday deals with purple gradient over products
Walmart's Early Black Friday Deals Are up to 66% Off—These Are the 20 Best Kitchen Deals
A woman adding a bunch of celery to her grocery basket in the produce aisle.
The Best Ways to Save Money This Thanksgiving Amid Record-High Grocery Prices