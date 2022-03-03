Sorry, But I Was Totally Unimpressed With This TikTok Trend

There are few combinations of words I love more than air-fried, 4-ingredient, and doughnut, so when I saw this biscuit dough "doughnut" recipe popping up all over on TikTok (this video has over 17 million views), I couldn't wait to give it a try. I have to admit, as much as I first considered air frying a fad, I do have *slightly more* excitement about a recipe when the air fryer is involved. Especially for breakfast.

On almost every account I've seen, this doughnut recipe is the exact same. It supposedly transforms plain ol' buttermilk biscuit dough with just a bath of butter, a coating of cinnamon sugar, and 7 minutes in the airfryer. The pastries come out fluffy, steamy, and glistening with a shiny sugar crust every time. Sounds too good to be true, right?

Correct. I followed the instructions to a tee (even searched high and low for refrigerated homestyle buttermilk biscuits), and ended up thoroughly disappointed. Don't ask me why I was so surprised, but the "doughnuts" were just flaky, buttery biscuits covered in a heavy layer of crackly sugar. The airfryer didn't allow for even cooking, so the crust was almost too rigid, while the inside was on the verge of raw. They browned, crumbled, and tasted just like a (you guessed it) biscuit, offering no resemblance to any doughnut I've ever tasted.

All in all, what I thought was a mindblowing hack to enjoy hot and fresh doughnuts in the morning ended up as a flop, but still, a sugary biscuit is the furthest thing from inedible in my mind. So, if you have an imagination, or want to entertain your kids with something other than pancakes on a Saturday morning, give these doughnut imposters a try. Just be sure to manage your sweet expectations.

How to Make TikTok's Air-Fried Doughnuts

1 can refrigerated buttermilk biscuit dough

½ cup butter, melted

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cinnamon