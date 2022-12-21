This 3-Ingredient Pizza Is Our New Favorite Holiday Appetizer

If you're looking for an easy holiday appetizer recipe to serve at your next party or get-together, you've come to the right place. Pizza is one of the most classic and beloved foods out there. And while it might seem like a daunting task to make from scratch, it doesn't have to be! With a few hacks, you can have this delicious 3-ingredient appetizer on the table in no time.

So what's the secret, you ask? It's conveniently made with store-bought pizza dough, plum tomatoes, fresh basil, and a few other pantry staples. No messy tomato sauce or waiting for dough to rise.

Although we wish we could take credit for this genius quick pizza recipe, we originally got the idea from TikTok creator @mandyvjones, who shows her viewers how to make it with her mom. She introduces the video by saying, "my mom makes the best pizza in the entire world", and she might be right. Especially when considering the ease of it all!

Because this recipe requires such few ingredients, and because of how delicious it looked, we immediately knew it would make for the perfect holiday appetizer. Plus, let's face it, no one wants to spend any more time in the kitchen than they need to during the holidays, so what's not to love!

How To Make TikTok's 3-Ingredient Pizza Appetizer

Ingredients:

1 lb store-bought pizza dough, brought to room temperature

4 plum or Roma tomatoes, thinly sliced

Fresh basil for garnishing, torn or roughly sliced

Pantry Staples You'll Need:

Olive oil

Salt

Ground black pepper

Dried oregano (or Italian seasoning)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F with a rack in the center position. Lightly oil a 13- by 18-inch

rimmed baking sheet. Thinly slice tomatoes and place them on a paper towel-lined plate. Pat the tops of to

tomatoes dry. Gently stretch and press pizza dough to each corner of the rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil, then season all over with salt, pepper, and oregano (or talian seasoning). Cover the pizza dough with sliced tomatoes (they should touch). Bake pizza until the

crust is golden brown and the tomatoes look roasted, 22 to 25 minutes. Let cool slightly, then transfer to a cutting board and cut into small squares. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and garnish with fresh basil.

TK Ways To Make 3-Ingredient Pizza Even Better

The best thing about this recipe is that you can easily make it your own by adding more fun

toppings. Take it a step further by adding fresh mozzarella and hot honey as we did in the video above, or try one of these variations:

Add Cheese

5 minutes before the pizza is done cooking, remove the it from the oven and top it with

freshly sliced or shredded mozzarella. Return to the oven until the pizza is fully cooked and the

cheese is melted and slightly browned.

Swap Out the Dough

Instead of using pizza dough, place 1 sheet of phyllo dough on the lightly oiled-rimmed baking sheet. Brush a thin layer of oil on top, then place the second sheet of phyllo dough over top. Repeat with the remaining phyllo sheets from one package. Brush the last layer of phyllo with oil, season with salt, pepper, and oregano, then top with the tomato slices. Bake at 400°F until the edges are golden brown and crisp, about 30 minutes.

Pile on the Toppings!

Don't feel boxed into three ingredients if you have more delicious pizza toppings on hand. Here are some of our favorites for you to try: