How to Make a 3-Ingredient Piña Colada for Easy Summertime Sipping
If you like piña coladas, you're in luck! We've got the 3-ingredient recipe for you. Culinary producer Nicole McLaughlin, a.k.a. NicoleMcMom, came up with this easy piña colada recipe that is easy to throw together quickly for summertime entertaining.
How to Make a 3-Ingredient Piña Colada
You'll need just three ingredients — pineapple chunks, sweetened condensed coconut milk, and rum — to make the best frozen piña colada of your life.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups fresh or frozen pineapple chunks
- 1 (7-oz.) can sweetened condensed coconut milk
- 7 oz. white rum
- Optional: 1 cup ice (if using fresh pineapple instead of frozen)
Directions:
Combine pineapple, sweetened condensed coconut milk, rum, and ice (if using) in a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses and serve immediately.
That's all there is to it! Now, as Nicole says, you can "bring the islands to your kitchen."
How to Serve 3-Ingredient Pina Coladas
Piña coladas are traditionally served in poco grande glasses (highball glasses with a fluted bowl shape). For a gorgeous presentation, garnish each drink with a pineapple wedge and cherry.
