I Made a 3-Course "Man-Pleasing" Meal for My Boyfriend — Here's What I Learned

Flipping through a vintage cookbook or recipe collection is like holding an anthropological study in your hands. Within a few minutes, you can easily learn a period's societal mores, ranging from the kinds of parties people enjoyed throwing and attending to what constituted as a salad. One can't help but giggle at the antiquated attitudes that are being promoted, especially the prioritization of keeping a husband happy.

For no reason other than my own amusement, I prepared a three-course meal, entirely comprised of recipes from the "Men's Favorites" section of my circa-1971 Betty Crocker library. I told my boyfriend it was for him, but hey, it's not like I wasn't going to help myself to some of that three-course meal.

I made a dinner party-style broth appetizer called "POW," chili con carne with tomatoes, and a deep-dish apple pie. In order to be as accurate as possible, I didn't use any shortcut ingredients unless they were called for and didn't use any modern gadgets to ease or speed up the process. In additions to a few days' worth of meals, I gained a few lessons and came to a reckoning with my own skills.

1. Flash Cards Can Be Deceiving

Even when they're depicting a dish that looks frightening, Betty Crocker's recipes look desirable, and, more importantly, approachable. But these cards were engineered for a different time. They were made for people with an encyclopedic knowledge of cooking skills and omit details that were second-nature to this generation.

The deep dish apple pie card, for example, gives instructions for homemade pie pastry, but doesn't give much advice on how to handle it. Experienced bakers probably don't need that guidance, but anyone making pastry for the first time (me) is going to get frustrated when the dough keeps getting stuck to the rolling pin or decides to stop flattening after a while.

2. "Weird" Recipes Will Probably Surprise You

I picked the appetizer course purely based on how odd it looked. "POW!" is a beef broth-based dish that incorporates fresh herbs, horseradish, and green onion swizzle sticks, and I expected that both of us would hate it.

The literal cup of soup didn't have the most appealing smell, but it actually tasted pretty good and had a nice blend of savory flavors. Just because a recipe has fallen out of style doesn't mean that it won't taste any good.

3. Snags Happen, so Be Open to Alterations

Making the first two courses went smoothly, minus having to go without spring onion swizzle sticks, but the apple pie truly humbled me.

When the pastry decided it wasn't going to roll out anymore, I put my apples in a different baking dish and hoped they'd be somewhat covered. And you know what? That pie may have not been perfect, but the apples were soft and sweet, and the crust still tasted the part.

4. Don't Go Into It Blindly

If you're going to cook a three-course dinner, be prepared for any inconveniences that may arise. Read the recipes thoroughly, and make sure nothing is out of your wheelhouse — pay as much attention to the words as you do the pictures. Go ahead and make sure all the dishes you need are clean. Find a substitute before you start cooking, and make sure there's no clutter blocking your way to key ingredients. There's no question that you'll have a lot of cleaning up do to afterwards, but a quick assessment before you start setting things up will make a huge difference.

5. Old Doesn't Equal Outdated

Sometimes, things don't stand the test of time for a very simple reason — a certain dish falls out of fashion after 20 or 30 years, or a family cookbook ends up at a yard sale after the owner passes away.

We are human, and forgetting is part of our nature. Some attitudes present in older cookbooks can easily be reinterpreted for the modern age. Not too long ago, the lifestyle promoted in cookbooks and homemaking guides wasn't a choice. But that doesn't mean they can't teach us anything in the present.