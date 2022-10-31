This Hack Is the Easiest Way to Thinly Slice Meat

Many of us have stood and watched while the butcher places a big chunk of beef or pork on the slicer and admired how the thin slices of meat fall onto the waiting piece of parchment paper. Each cut is expertly cut and ready to be cooked. Where do those slices end up? They can end up in a favorite stir-fry or cheesesteak recipe where the thin cuts are essential to the preparation. If you have tried cutting a beef tenderloin yourself, the cuts of meat may end up looking like uneven cousins rather than perfectly matched siblings. If you do not have time to go to the butcher shop, or never took that knife skills class you saw online, there is a simple trick to make the same cuts in your own kitchen without frustration. It all starts with the freezer.

Slightly Freeze the Meat for Easy Slicing

Whether it is chicken, a ribeye, skirt steak, or pork tenderloin, the simple trick of slightly freezing the meat will ensure an easy thin cut.

Pat the meat dry with a paper towel to get rid of excess water. Place the meat on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze for 15-20 minutes. Once the meat is firm, thinly slice with a well-sharpened knife.

Make Sure the Knife Is Sharp

A well-sharpened knife is key. Not only are you ensuring that the cuts of meat will be even, but you are also making sure that you are being safe. A wise chef will always say "a sharp knife is safer than a dull one." A dull blade will require you to add more pressure, causing you to have less control over the knife. A simple slip of the knife can cause serious injuries. You can even sharpen your knives in your own home kitchen.

Choose the Right Knife

Along with using a sharp knife, it's important to use the right knife for the job. If you do not have a butcher knife on hand, a chef's knife will do the trick. A chef's knife is a multipurpose knife and can do almost any job in the kitchen. Do not use a serrated knife for cutting meat. This will cause jagged, uneven cuts.

This hack seems simple but it really does make a big difference — so put your freezer and your knife sharpener to good use for perfectly sliced meat.