5 Things You Should Never Put Under the Broiler

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Can you broil parchment paper? Is Pyrex broiler safe? Read this before you broil.

The broiler is one of the most powerful tools in your kitchen. It reaches very high temperatures to cook food fast and under direct heat, similar to a grill. This makes it ideal for cooking steak and other thin cuts of meat, as well as bringing produce to a perfect char. Not to mention, you can use it to finish off a cheesy casserole or bread crumb-crusted fish for an unbeatable browned topping.

At the same time, the broiler can scorch fresh herbs and burn cheese if you're not careful, and it may leave larger pieces of meat cold and undercooked on the inside.

Other broiler mistakes can have more serious consequences, from shattering cookware to sparking a fire. Here are five things you should never put under the broiler.

1. Nonstick Cookware

Nonstick skillets and nonstick baking sheets have their own advantages, but few can stand up to the broiler's direct, high heat.

Check your cookware's instructions manual or website to know whether it's broiler safe and up to what temperature. Otherwise, don't risk ruining its coating. Use a cast iron skillet, all-metal baking sheet, or broiler pan instead.

2. Glass Dishes

Glass cookware can shatter or crack under the broiler's high heat, and that even includes heavy-duty Pyrex dishes. If you plan to place your casserole under the broiler to achieve a crispy top, skip the glass and opt for enameled cast iron, ceramic, or porcelain casserole dishes instead.

3. Silicone

As a pot's protective handle or as a baking mat, food-grade silicone has become a popular material for kitchen gear. After all, it checks all the boxes: dishwasher safe, freezer safe, and can withstand temperatures up to 428 degrees F. That said, the average broiler temperature ranges from 500 to 550 degrees F, so leave silicone out of it.

4. Parchment Paper

Parchment paper tolerates temps up to 425 degrees F, which works wonderfully for baking. Broiling parchment paper, even on the lowest broil setting, however, can be hazardous. Paper goes up in flames at 451 degrees F, and your oven's actual temperature may differ from what's on the display.

5. Too Much Cooking Oil

Food marinated or drizzled with cooking oil can catch fire under the broiler's intense direct heat. To avoid the risk (not to mention, ruining dinner), cook the dish on a lower rack and cover it with tin foil to keep oil splatters contained. Or, consider baking it instead.