Candy Hearts and Custom Ranch for Your Pizza? We Can Explain.

Valentine's Day is a day to show your loved ones you care, and there's no better way to say "I love you" than with a heartfelt gift. For us foodies, what's more beloved and appreciated than something we can eat?

Sure, most of these items are available all year round, but there's something about a holiday-themed food that just makes it taste better. Take Reese's seasonal peanut butter cups for example—the traditional cup is good, but everyone knows the hearts are 10 times better.

This year, we want all the heart-shaped foods you can find—the more unexpected, the better. And, we're not talking about the basic heart-shaped box of chocolates.

This Valentine's Day, we want heart-shaped meats, custom bottles of condiments, and bouquets full of food instead of flowers. Don't waste your time scouring the drugstore for last-minute chocolates. Instead, give your valentine what they really want: one of these unique food gifts.

Meathearts

Manly Man

Any jerky-loving sweetheart will adore these Meathearts. Each heart-shaped piece of beef jerky has a message laser engraved onto it, like "Beef Mine" and "Kiss Me," or "Spicy" and "Wild" if you go with the spicy pack. Each pack contains about 16 pieces of jerky and can be purchased at Manly Man Company for $25.

Personalized Ranch Bottles

Talk about a one-of-a-kind keepsake. Say it with ranch this year by personalizing a bottle of Hidden Valley that your valentine will cherish forever—or at least until they finish the bottle.

Choose between a "Be Mine" or "I Heart You" label that features a text line for you to add whatever declaration of love you'd like. Start customizing your ranch now on Hidden Valley's site, where you can purchase the Valentine's Day bottle for $30.

Heart-Shaped Chicken Nuggets

Tyson

Need something to go with your brand-new bottle of ranch? Look no further than the freezer aisle of your local grocery store. Tyson's heart-shaped "Nuggets of Love" chicken nuggets are the adorable addition your Valentine's Day dinner has been missing. Whatever your Valentine's Day plans look like, these chicken nuggets will certainly get you in the spirit.

Playboy Boozy Ice Cream Truffles

Tipsy Scoop

What's more on the nose for Valentine's Day than chocolate, booze, and…Playboy? This season Tipsy Scoop, a boozy ice cream company, teamed up with Playboy to create a box of alcohol-infused ice cream truffles.

Each box contains five boozy ice cream truffles—two in the shape of hearts and three in the shape of the Playboy bunny— and costs $42. The flavors include Berries 'N Champagne with White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel, and Raspberry Limoncello Sorbet with Dark Chocolate.

Kisses Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme

We know Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are available all year long, but not doughnuts like this. This Valentine's Day, Krispy Kreme is partnering with one of the most lovable candies ever: the Hershey's Kiss.

Start your Valentine's Day off right with a dozen heart-shaped Hershey's doughnuts from Krispy Kreme. Choose from a Kreme-filled doughnut coated in Hershey's chocolate icing, a Hershey's milk chocolate-filled doughnut coated with Hershey's chocolate icing and covered with Hershey's Kisses, a Hershey's strawberry-filled doughnut coated with red icing and covered with white chocolate chips and sprinkles, or a Kreme-filled doughnut coated with Hershey's caramel icing and covered in chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips, and sprinkles.

Chick-fil-A Heart-Shaped Trays

Chick-fil-A

Nobody said a heartfelt Valentine's Day meal has to be home-cooked. We'd be just as excited to enjoy a meal from the drive-through—especially if it's heart-shaped. Whether you want to bring your Valentine breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Chick-fil-A has you covered this year with the return of its fan-favorite heart-shaped trays.

You can fill your tray with 30 Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10 Chick-n-Minis, 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves, or six Chocolate Chunk Cookies, while supplies last.

RXBAR-quet

RX Bar

Did anybody ask for this? Probably not. Are we excited anyways? You bet.

Who wants flowers that are just going to wilt in a few days when you can have a bouquet of snack bars to get you through those mid-day hunger pangs? The edible RXBAR-quet includes six Chocolate Sea Salt RXBARS and six Strawberry RXBARS, which is a brand new flavor. Plus, the bouquet is wrapped in a sweat towel and jump rope—so it's as practical as it is delicious.

You can order an "All Power, No Flowers" bouquet on RXBAR's site for $14, whiles supplies last.

Heart-Shaped Panettone

Olivieri 1882

Panettone is traditionally enjoyed as a Christmas bread, but it's too delicious to limit to the holiday season. Luckily Oliveri 1882, a world-renowned Italian pastry shop, produces panettone all year round. For Valentine's Day this year, the bakery is serving up a heart-shaped panettone in a limited-edition flavor.

Instead of the traditional dried fruit and candied oranges, the San Valentino sweetbread is made with dark chocolate and candied strawberries. Each panettone is handmade fresh and arrives within 48 hours, making it the perfect last-minute gift. The Valentine's Cake costs $55 and can be purchased through Oliveri 1882 or Goldbelly.

No matter what your floats your Valentine's boat, there's a heart-shaped gift out there for them. We know we'd be happy to receive any of these on Valentine's Day.