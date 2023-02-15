I Stock Up On This Aldi Item Every Time It Comes Back in Stock

One of the best parts of shopping at Aldi is hitting up the Aldi Finds aisles. Finding something you weren't expecting or didn't know existed, buying it, cooking with it, falling in love with it, and then hoping it's there the next time you shop (or heading back to the store before then to buy more) is a typical course of action for many Aldi devotees.

Once I find an Aldi Finds item that I figure out is a pantry necessity, I bulk buy it. I buy at least five or seven of them. I have to because it literally may not be there the next week. And one of my favorite items to bulk buy at Aldi is the Simply Nature Red Lentil Rotini.

Why Aldi's Simply Nature Red Lentil Rotini Is So Good

There are many reasons why Simply Nature Red Lentil Rotini is at the top of my bulk buy list. First is that it's a simple food. There's only one ingredient in this pasta and it's red lentils. While some competitor brands of grain-free pasta add extra ingredients to their bean pastas (like Xanthan Gum), Simply Nature keeps it to just the legumes.

Second is the texture. Every bean pasta I've ever eaten has one or two problems: It stays an al dente texture (no matter how long it's cooked) or it's grainy. They just aren't as soft and delicate as regular pasta. Except Simply Nature Red Lentil Rotini! This one is so much like the original, I swap it for regular pasta in a number of different recipes, and trick my guests into thinking it's regular pasta. (See below for my go-to pasta salad that I use it in.)

When I compare Banza or Barilla with Simply Nature Red Lentil Rotini, Aldi's brand wins out every time. Even compared to other Aldi products, like Simply Nature Chickpea Penne (which is another Aldi Finds item), Simply Nature Edamame Spaghetti, and Simply Nature Black Soybean Spaghetti, I prefer the taste and texture of Simply Nature Red Lentil Rotini.

How to Use Aldi's Simply Nature Red Lentil Rotini

A sample staple meal that I swap the Simply Nature Red Lentil Rotini for is tossing it with sautéed asparagus, cherry tomatoes, minced garlic or garlic powder, and goat cheese. Another is simply mixing it with a go-to marinara sauce and some parmesan cheese. With a five- to seven-minute cook time, you'll be able to whip up these meals in no time.

And I can't forget the third reason I bulk buy this product: its nutrition. At 21 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber per serving, it's perfect for making vegetarian dishes that will keep you full.

Here's my go-to pasta salad recipe where I use the Red Lentil Rotini instead of regular pasta:

Spicy & Creamy Pasta Salad

Makes: 4 large bowls or 8-10 side salads

1 12 ounce-box Simply Nature Red Lentil Rotini

6 tablespoons hot sauce

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 large head of broccoli, finely diced

1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes with green chiles, drained

8 ounces feta cheese in brine, drained, finely diced

1 avocado, diced

4-5 green onions, diced

Salt and pepper to taste

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, add the pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Combine hot sauce and mayonnaise in a large bowl. Add the cooked rotini, broccoli, tomatoes with chiles, cheese, avocado, and green onions and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

The Bottom Line

Aldi's Simple Nature Red Lentil Rotini is the best grain-free pasta I've found on the market. The only problem? It was an Aldi Finds item, which are limited time only. But when we reached out to Aldi, they said this pasta was "seasonal" so we are holding out hope it will return again soon. So when it does, be sure to stock up!