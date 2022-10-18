As you, your family, and your friends prepare for the upcoming festivities this Halloween season, it's imperative that you know about all of the spooky-themed eats and drinks that different restaurants are coming out with. Keep reading if you think you won't become easily creeped out by this spooktacular selection.

The Spooky Season Has Arrived, These Restaurants Couldn't Be More Excited

Diners

Make your breakfast a little more festive with these Scary Face Pancakes IHOP is serving. Fluffy, golden brown pancakes get a fun makeover — topped with creamy whipped cream, Oreo eyes, candy corn, and a strawberry nose. Kids will even get one for free with the purchase of an adult entrée for a limited time as the perfect treat to enjoy in the week leading up to Halloween.

And, it looks like Applebee's wants to get in on the Halloween fun as well because they have created some bone-chilling but delicious drinks. Their Dracula's Juice is a berry creation that mixes a margarita and daiquiri and their Tipsy Zombie mixes rum with tropical flavors and a gummy brain garnish.

Doughnut Shops

Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' have some scream-worthy doughnuts that not only have a delectable taste but will have you going back for more. At Krispy Kreme, you can purchase a "SKreme" Spooky Spider Doughnut, Scaredy Cat Doughnut, Boo Batter Doughnut, or an orange-frosted doughnut sprinkled with classic Halloween colors such as purple, light green, white, and black. However, if Dunkin' is your go-to, try their Spider Donut or Dunk-o-Lantern Donut.

Not only are these shops coming out with some ghoulish, doughy treats, but there are some themed drinks you need to try. In Dunkin's Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, you get to experience the rich taste of espresso and the luscious taste of peanut butter. And Krispy Kreme is also getting into the Halloween drink game by coming out with a New Freaky Frozen Chiller that's filled with green apple and wild grape.

Ice Cream Shops

If you're looking to celebrate with a big scoop of ice cream, head over to Cold Stone Creamery. The ice cream parlor chain now has a Boo Batter Ice Cream that's mixed with classic Halloween candies we all know and love, like Kit Kats and M&M's with an added bonus of Oreo cookies. And if this frozen concoction doesn't already scream Halloween, customers can order it in an orange waffle cone or bowl.

Cold Stone isn't the only ice cream company coming out with Halloween-themed ice cream. At Salt & Straw, you get five creamy options to choose from, starting with the Great Candycopia. This flavor packs Kit Kats, Reeses, Snickers, Heath Bars, almonds, and peanut butter into a salted butterscotch base. Next, is their Don Bugito's Creepy Crawly Critters ice cream, which is full of toffee-brittle mealworms and chocolate crickets, because nothing screams Halloween like some (real!) creepy critters. Along with these flavors, Salt & Straw is also featuring Jack o' Lantern Pumpkin Bread, Black Cat Licorice & Lavender, and a vegan Double Bubble Toil & Trouble.

But wait there's more! On Oct. 1, Baskin-Robbins released their ghoulish white chocolate, ghost pepper-infused ice cream known as Spicy 'n Spooky. When you order this new flavor, you'll have the opportunity to taste a balance of rich, dark chocolate, blood orange flakes, and sweet, peppery heat. Also, be sure to purchase their adorably decorated Trixie the Ghost Cake for your upcoming Halloween party. You can request that the cake be made with your favorite ice cream flavor and favorite Halloween candy.

Speaking of Halloween-themed cakes, the classic favorite Carvel has a few options that you should check out — such as their Trick-Or-Treat Yourself Cake, Nutty the Ghost Cake, Pumpkin Cake, or Spider Cake. Carvel also has a scarily good selection of Hershey's candy-infused milkshakes, sundaes, and ice cream flavors that are available to purchase.

Dessert Shops

Stop by Insomnia Cookies for some baked, sweet treats that are loaded with your favorite Halloween candy. Start with the Double Trouble cookie that has Hershey's Cocoa, Hershey's Milk Chocolate Chips, and Reese's Pieces in it, then try the Glampire Loaded Brownie topped with Red Velvet Cookie Butter and Spooky Fancy Sprinkles. While these are just a few spine-chilling treats, Insomnia has plenty more for you to try this Halloween season.

Fast Food Restaurants

Cold Stone, Krispy Kreme, and Dunkin' are all coming out with some creative confections, but Burger King and McDonald's are also getting into the Halloween spirit with their offerings. Head over to Burger King and try their new Ghost Pepper Whopper. But we should warn you; while this sandwich is palatable it's also frighteningly spicy.

Ready for some Halloween nostalgia? McDonald's has brought back their 1986 Halloween-themed Boo Buckets. Whether you fondly remember McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin pails, or need a trick-or-treat basket ASAP, McDonald's has you covered with these festive Happy Meals that will keep the kids smiling.

Cafés

This Halloween, not only can you get your fair share of Halloween drinks and eats around your neighborhood, but if you find yourself near a Hard Rock Cafe, they are serving up some creepy cocktails to get you in an eerie mood. In their Zombie Apocalypse drink, you can taste the frightening flavors of Diplomatico Mantuano Rum, passion fruit, house-made sour mix, pomegranate juice, and ginger ale. The fun doesn't stop there because Hard Rock Cafe is also serving up a Blood Orange Mule. Curious about what's in this Halloween-themed drink? You'll just have to order it to find out!